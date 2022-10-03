BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) engaged Public Consulting Group (PCG) to conduct a demographic analysis, survey, and focus groups on women veterans in order to:

Provide a better understanding of the population of women veterans in Massachusetts.

Examine the unique circumstances that women veterans face and the issues that impact them.

Understand how to best direct resources to support them in the future.

Provide guidance on how best to develop strategic outreach programs to identify and connect with women veterans in Massachusetts.

PCG worked with DVS and the Women Veterans’ Network (WVN) to develop key findings and recommendations based on the information gathered via demographic review, 581 valid survey responses from women veterans in Massachusetts, and eight focus groups for women veterans, conducted both virtually and in person. Surveys were collected in February and March 2022, and focus groups were conducted in March and April 2022.

PCG’s findings from across the demographic research, survey responses, and focus group feedback gathered during the course of this project can be organized into several high-level themes, presented in the report found below for the public record.

Women Veterans' Network Study | Final Report