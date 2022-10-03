Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,134 in the last 365 days.

Women Veterans’ Network Study | Final Report 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) engaged Public Consulting Group (PCG) to conduct a demographic analysis, survey, and focus groups on women veterans in order to:

  • Provide a better understanding of the population of women veterans in Massachusetts.
  • Examine the unique circumstances that women veterans face and the issues that impact them.
  • Understand how to best direct resources to support them in the future.
  • Provide guidance on how best to develop strategic outreach programs to identify and connect with women veterans in Massachusetts.

PCG worked with DVS and the Women Veterans’ Network (WVN) to develop key findings and recommendations based on the information gathered via demographic review, 581 valid survey responses from women veterans in Massachusetts, and eight focus groups for women veterans, conducted both virtually and in person. Surveys were collected in February and March 2022, and focus groups were conducted in March and April 2022.

PCG’s findings from across the demographic research, survey responses, and focus group feedback gathered during the course of this project can be organized into several high-level themes, presented in the report found below for the public record.

Women Veterans' Network Study | Final Report

You just read:

Women Veterans’ Network Study | Final Report 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.