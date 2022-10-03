Hemodialysis Market is Growing in Huge Demand | Cantel Medical Corp, DaVita Inc, Diaverum

Hemodialysis Market: North America is expected to be the highest contributor of revenue in 'prophetic period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Hemodialysis Market by Type, Product & Service, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the market is valued at $71,502 million and 2017, and it is expected to reach $99,747 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. North America is expected to be the highest contributor of revenue in 'prophetic period.

The main reasons for the growth of the global hemodialysis market are the increasing number of patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), the increase in diabetes and high blood pressure, and increasing costs for the improvement of dialysis products and services. In addition, due to the lack of suitable donors, dialysis is preferred over kidney transplantation, which is expected to increase market growth. However, risks and complications related to dialysis and product recalls are expected to hamper the market growth.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Baxter International Inc,

Cantel Medical Corp,

DaVita Inc,

Diaverum,

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA,

Nikkiso Co., Ltd,

Nipro Corporation,

NxStage Medical, Inc

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of hemodialysis market research to identify potential hemodialysis market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global hemodialysis market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Hemodialysis is a widely used treatment in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). This system is used to remove waste products from the blood and maintain electrolyte balance in the body. The growth of the global hemodialysis market is driven by the increase in diabetes and hypertension and the increasing number of patients with ESRD. In addition, technological advancements leading to increased use of hemodialysis are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Key Findings of the Hemodialysis Market:

• North America occupied less than two-thirds share of the global hemodialysis market in the year 2017.

• The consumable segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• Europe is anticipated to nearly occupy a one-third market share of the global hemodialysis medicine market by 2025.

• The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA.

The hemodialysis market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global hemodialysis market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

