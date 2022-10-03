Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,135 in the last 365 days.

Know your species before heading into the mountains this fall

Is that a mule deer or a white-tailed deer? A moose or an elk? A black bear or a grizzly bear? These are questions asked and thoughts pondered by many a sportsman each hunting season.

While it may seem like an easy task, correctly identifying your target species can be challenging at times. Weather conditions, distance from the animal and misleading appearances can be factors that complicate the task.

Freshen up your identification skills by reviewing characteristics of a few species in Idaho that are commonly misidentified.

Mule deer versus white-tailed deer
Mule deer:

  • Large ears relative to their heads
  • White rumps
  • Rope-like tail with a black tip
  • Antlers of older males fork and fork again
     

ALT TEXT GOES HERE

 

White-tailed deer:

  • Small ears relative to their heads
  • Brown rump
  • Brown tail with white fringe
  • Bottom of erect tail is completely white
  • Antlers of older males consist of main beams with tines pointing upward
     

ALT TEXT GOES HERE

 

Moose versus elk
Moose:

  • Dark brown to almost black fur; uniform color across the body
  • Dewlap or “beard” (fur-covered skin below the chin)
  • Dorsal hump behind the neck
  • Wide palmate or paddle-shaped antlers (male)
  • Long, broad nose with visible fatty pads near nostrils
  • Solitary; though females may be seen with calves or yearlings
     

 

Elk:

  • Tan to brown in color with light-colored rump; darker neck and head
  • No dewlap
  • Narrow, more pointed nose
  • Branched antlers (single beam with tines); in older males, antlers sweep back toward the rump
  • Social; commonly observed in small groups or herds
     

 

Black bear versus grizzly bear
Black bear:

  • No prominent shoulder hump
  • Straight face profile
  • Tall ears
  • Short claws (1-2”)
     

Grizzly bear:

  • Prominent shoulder hump
  • Dished face profile
  • Short, rounded ears
  • Long claws (2-4”)
     

Never rely on size and color to determine the species of bear, as both can be misleading. Pictured below is a nearly black-colored grizzly bear. For additional training resources on identifying bear species, check out this link.

 

Why it matters
Cases of misidentification result in the harvest of animals that were not intended to be harvested – both by sportsmen and Idaho Fish and Game. 

Hunting seasons and rules are set using the best information available to ensure hunting, trapping and fishing remain available to future generations. While a few cases of misidentification may not negatively affect a wildlife population, more widespread occurrences can.

In addition, cases of misidentification may result in citations being issued, which negatively impacts the sportsmen involved. It is the responsibility of hunters to correctly identify their target species and know when and where hunting for that species is allowed. Make sure to review the 2022 Idaho Big Game Season and Rules brochure so you are in the know.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact the your local Fish and Game Regional office.

You just read:

Know your species before heading into the mountains this fall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.