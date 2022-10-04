15 Institutions Earn Seal of Excelencia by Demonstrating Data-Practice-Leadership to Intentionally Serve Latino Students
This Year Marks the First Time Excelencia in Education Recertifies Nine Institutions Continuing Their Journey of Transformation
The Seal of Excelencia provides a road map, led by data, practice, and leadership, for all institutions to intentionally make progress in serving Latino students.”WASHINGTON, D.C., US, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excelencia in Education, the nation’s premier authority on efforts accelerating Latino student success in higher education, has announced 15 institutions earned the prestigious Seal of Excelencia in 2022 by demonstrating with their data, evidence-based practices, and leadership how they are intentionally serving Latino students.
— Deborah Santiago, Co-founder and CEO, Excelencia in Education
This marks the fourth year Excelencia, a Latina-led, non-profit organization based in Washington, DC, has offered the Seal of Excelencia—a national certification process supporting institutional transformation to serve Latino, and all, students.
The Seal of Excelencia framework was developed with colleges and universities over many years as a tool for institutional self-assessment. The Seal certification is valid for three years and institutions committed to a journey of transformation to intentionally serve their Latino students may choose to apply.
At an announcement event, livestreamed from the nation’s capital, Excelencia recognized six institutions that earned the Seal of Excelencia for the first time, and nine institutions that were recertified. These institutions join 15 other Seal-certified institutions from around the country. Combined, the 30 Seal-certified institutions enrolled 13% and graduated 14% of all Latinos in the U.S. for the most recent year, and they are projecting to continue increasing their efforts to lead the nation.
“Excelencia in Education created the Seal of Excelencia to differentiate institutions that became Hispanic-Serving Institutions because of demography and geography from those that are Hispanic-Serving because of intentionality and impact,” said Deborah Santiago, Co-founder and CEO of Excelencia. “The Seal provides a road map for all institutions, led by data, practice, and leadership, that does not end with the certification. It supports a path to intentionally making progress in serving Latino students.”
The six newly certified Seal of Excelencia institutions are: Mercy College (NY), San Antonio College (TX), Texas State University (TX), University at Albany – State University of New York (NY), University of California, Santa Cruz (CA), and University of Texas at Arlington (TX).
The nine newly recertified Seal of Excelencia institutions are: Arizona State University (AZ), Austin Community College (TX), California State University Channel Islands (CA), El Paso Community College (TX), Florida International University (FIU), Grand Valley State University (MI), South Texas College (TX), University of Arizona (AZ), and University of Texas at El Paso (TX).
An institution earns the Seal by demonstrating alignment across the three core areas of data, practice, and leadership, which show:
• Evidence of effectiveness and intentionality in institutional practices serving Latino students
• Positive momentum for Latino student progress in their data
• Dedication to transforming the institution into an environment where Latino students thrive
• Strategies in leadership that clearly articulate institutional focus on advancing Latino student success
Excelencia Co-founder and President Sarita Brown said, “We are animated by the positive and engaged responses to the Seal of Excelencia by many people and institutions. We launched the Seal in 2018 because, after years of offering information and evidence-based tactics and strategies to support colleges and universities we saw a slow response to the vibrant and growing Latino student population. Excelencia has 18 years of experience and know-how to support institutions and their leaders who are ready to transform to SERVE Latino students. We recognized Excelencia could do more to support these institutions and that together we would move faster.”
Brown continued, “The response to the Seal of Excelencia by colleges and universities is evidence of leadership within higher education and its capacity to meet this moment in our country. Excelencia continues making common cause with leaders from all sectors who recognize that supporting the success of today’s Latino college students grows our country’s talent and ensures America’s bright future.”
About Excelencia in Education
Excelencia in Education accelerates Latino student success in higher education by promoting Latino student achievement, conducting analysis to inform educational policies, advancing institutional practices, and collaborating with those committed and ready to meet the mission. It has published more than 100 analyses, highlighted over 385 programs from across the country to advance effective, evidence-based practices, and distributed more than $2 million to promote programs producing results for Latino students. Launched in 2004 in the nation’s capital, Excelencia has established a network of results-oriented educators and policymakers to address the U.S. economy’s needs for a highly educated workforce and engaged civic leaders. For more information, visit: www.EdExcelencia.org
