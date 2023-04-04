Excelencia in Education to Spotlight Colleges and Universities Advancing Latino Student Success in New York

Sarita Brown, Co-founder and President, Excelencia in Education
Mercy College, The University at Albany are First in New York and the Northeast to Earn the Prestigious Seal of Excelencia
We want people to know the colleges and universities exhibiting national leadership through their work with Excelencia and each other to enroll and graduate more Latinos students and all students.”
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Excelencia in Education, the premiere authority in accelerating Latino student success in higher education, is hosting a special event in New York City to showcase Mercy College and The University at Albany SUNY as the first college and university in New York, and the entire Northeast, to earn the prestigious Seal of Excelencia, a national certification for intentionally serving Latino students.
Joining Excelencia in Education for the invitation-only Midtown reception will be representatives of the national network of Presidents for Latino Student Success from Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, and leaders in higher education, policy, and philanthropy, government, and policy.
Excelencia in Education Co-founder and President Sarita Brown said, “At this moment in New York and throughout the country, it is vital to engage and propel the vibrant and growing Latino community to meet America’s workforce and civic leader needs and ensure our country’s bright future. We want people to know the colleges and universities exhibiting national leadership through their work with Excelencia and each other in common cause to enroll and graduate more Latinos students and all students.”
“Seal of Excelencia certified colleges and universities are not just enrolling Latino students, they are intentionally SERVING them,” said Deborah Santiago, Co-founder and CEO of Excelencia in Education. “The University of Albany and Mercy College are holding themselves to a higher standard for accelerating Latino, and all, students’ educational success, and are thus at the forefront of transforming higher education.”
Excelencia’s national network of Presidents for Latino Student Success represents 4% of America’s colleges and universities yet, in 2022, enrolled 31% and graduated 33% of all Latinos students in the United States.
Within this network, 30 institutions have earned the Seal of Excelencia for demonstrating, through data, practice, and leadership, how they intentionally serve Latino students while serving all. These institutions, which now include Mercy College and The University at Albany SUNY, are trendsetters in higher education.
About Excelencia in Education
Excelencia in Education accelerates Latino student success in higher education by promoting Latino student achievement, conducting analysis to inform educational policies, advancing institutional practices, and collaborating with those committed and ready to meet the mission. It has published more than 100 analyses, highlighted over 385 programs from across the country to advance effective, evidence-based practices, and distributed more than $2 million to promote programs producing results for Latino students. Launched in 2004 in the nation’s capital, Excelencia has established a network of results-oriented educators and policymakers to address the U.S. economy’s needs for a highly educated workforce and engaged civic leaders. For more information, visit: www.EdExcelencia.org.
