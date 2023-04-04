Excelencia in Education to Spotlight Colleges and Universities Advancing Latino Student Success in New York

Sarita Brown, Co-founder and President, Excelencia in Education The Excelencia in Education logo

Mercy College, The University at Albany are First in New York and the Northeast to Earn the Prestigious Seal of Excelencia

We want people to know the colleges and universities exhibiting national leadership through their work with Excelencia and each other to enroll and graduate more Latinos students and all students.” — Sarita Brown, Co-founder and President, Excelencia in Education