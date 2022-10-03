September 2022 in Review

The 908th Airlift Wing closed out the fiscal year with a productive September 2022 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

The month started strong as the wing had a Unit Effectiveness Inspection performed by the Air Force Reserve Command’s Headquarters Inspector General Inspection Team from Sept. 8, 2022, to Sept. 13, 2022, at Maxwell AFB.

The purpose of a UEI is to measure a unit’s effectiveness and readiness on a scale of four grades ranging from ineffective to highly effective.

The wing’s senior leaders were informed during the UEI out-brief that the wing had earned a grade of effective according to Wing Commander, Col. Craig Drescher.

“The (IGI) team validated that we are doing outstanding work,” said Drescher. “It was very gratifying to see the very large number of superior performers recognized across the wing.”

On Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, the 908th had its first wing wide Commanders Call in nearly three years.

The Wing Command Team of Drescher and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Tracey Cornett, took the opportunity to recognize some Airmen for their outstanding work during the past two years, then publicly acknowledging the first and second quarter awards winners. Next up was a reminder to members that the unit has a new Mission Statement, Vision Statement and new Wing Priorities.

Near the end of the call, Drescher thanked Cornett for a job well done during his three years with the unit and allowed others to give some remarks regarding the out-going Command Chief. Once Cornett gave his final comments, he was given a standing ovation from the wing.

Immediately following the Commanders Call, the command team held an update brief for the wing’s transition from a C-130 Hercules unit to MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter formal training unit, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The 908th Security Forces Squadron conducted a “Shoot, Move, and Communicate” drill Sunday during the September Unit Training Assembly at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

The purpose of the training was to simulate a combat situation in which defenders need to move from one position to another while providing cover fire and engaging targets. The main goal was to build upon the skills defenders already have and address any areas that need improvement so that 908 SFS members are ready to act in a real-world scenario.

Also, during the UTA, the wing saw a budding partnership continue to grow as the 908th Development and Training Flight once again teamed up with Military Training Instructors from the U.S. Air Force’s Officer Training School to help prepare new recruits for Basic Military Training.

A key part of developing these new Airmen is familiarizing them with the stressful environment of BMT. Coming face to face with a Military Training Instructor for the first time can be a harrowing experience. That’s where Master Sgt. Ashley Lowrey, an MTI with the United States Air Force Officer Training School, lends her expertise.

“We’re leading them into service by teaching them military bearing, dress and appearance, all the standards,” said Lowrey. “It’s setting that foundation for the rest of their career, and that’s why we do this.”

Lowrey and other MTIs will periodically visit the D&TF during UTA weekends before members ship to BMT. During the August UTA Lowrey introduced herself to the trainees in true MTI fashion, wasting no time in addressing discrepancies in dress and appearance, hair and shaving standards and basic customs and courtesies. She also spent time teaching drill movements and proper marching technique. Paying close attention to detail and making even the slightest corrections, Lowery made sure the trainees were in sync and looking sharp.

Following the UEI out-brief on Sept. 13, 2022, Cornett signed out of the 908th Airlift Wing for the last time, and the following day he started his new position as the Command Chief for the 916th Air Refueling Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Cornett served three years with the 908th having joined the unit in September 2019.

Closing out the month of September, wing leadership made the decision to reschedule the October UTA in anticipation of potential damaging effects as a result of Hurricane Ian.

“The health and well being of the wing members and their families is always our top priority,” explained Drescher. “Therefore, we determined that we didn’t need to assume risk by having UTA considering the large storm that is bearing down on Florida and Georgia.”