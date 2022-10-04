Healing Through the Art of Tattooing
The First Advanced Paramedical Tattooing Company in Vancouver, Washington Is Joining People’s Healing Journey
We want people to walk away feeling confident, and if that means designing beautiful heart-shaped areola tattoos, that's what we'll do,”VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have some form of mastectomy every year, primarily to treat or prevent the risk of breast cancer. Mastectomies are also the most common gender-affirming surgical procedure for transgender men and nonbinary people. The healing process after the surgery is different for every person, as people have various ways of learning how to be comfortable with their bodies. Whether healing comes in the form of reconstruction or removal of the breast, Omnis Ink wants to be the final step in that journey.
— Shonna Roberts
Based in Vancouver, Washington, Omnis Ink is an advanced paramedical tattooing company that provides natural-looking tattoos, including areola and nipple reconstruction. During the procedure, the tattoo artists at Omnis Ink place a 3D tattoo on the chest or breast area where the areola once existed.
"Areola restorations are popular tattoos," said Shonna Roberts, the founder and head paramedical tattoo artist at Omnis Ink. "The placement, size, and pigment colors of the 3D tattoo are tailored to each person to ensure the design is complementary. It's a great option for people nearing the end of their breast reconstruction journey. But the procedure is beneficial for many others as well."
Omnis Ink also provides areola tattoos to people who want to improve the appearance of their breasts. This procedure is especially popular for those who have undergone a breast lift or augmentation. At Omnis Ink, people can even get heart-shaped areola tattoos if they want something unique and fun.
"We want people to walk away feeling confident, and if that means designing beautiful heart-shaped areola tattoos, that's what we'll do," Roberts said. "Healing looks different for everyone, so why not have a unique areola tattoo to show the unique journey you went through?"
Healing people with areola tattoos isn't the only way Omnis Ink wants to service individuals. The company also provides a wide variety of services to come alongside people’s healing journey, including scar camouflage and stretch mark camouflage tattoos.
"If someone received a scar from a traumatic event, it could be a reminder of the negative experience," Roberts explained. "For people who don't want that daily reminder, scar camouflage can disguise it. And for those who have gone through a weight loss journey, they may be left with a large number of stretch marks. Through our stretch mark camouflage tattoo technique, Omnis Ink can be the final step in their journey, too."
These two services are alternatives to laser treatment, a common but costly and ineffective procedure for decreasing the appearance of scars and stretch marks. They're both done with paramedical tattooing methods, and Roberts vouches for the healing they can provide.
"As a teenager, I was in a car accident, and it left scars," Roberts said. "At the time, there was no way to minimize their appearance, which meant I could heal emotionally and mentally but couldn't make the physical progress I wanted."
It wasn't until Roberts discovered scar camouflage that she could finish the last step in her healing journey.
"I want everyone to experience the complete healing I did," Roberts said. "If people want to decrease the appearance of their scars, we can do that with paramedical tattooing."
Omnis Ink's ultimate goal is to heal people through the art of tattooing, which is why its services are geared towards achieving that objective. To make this mission a reality, the paramedical tattoo artists at Omnis Ink have also learned from the top specialists worldwide, some of which live in Oregon, Canada, Brazil, and England.
About Omnis Ink:
Omnis Ink is a paramedical tattooing studio in Vancouver, WA, specializing in areola tattoos, scar camouflage, scar revision, stretch mark camouflage, and radiation markers. They offer a safe and welcoming space for anyone seeking to heal through the art of tattoos.
Omnis Ink is located at 911 Main St. Suite 24 Vancouver, Washington 98660
For a complete list of their services, visit their website at https://www.omnis-ink.com/
Shonna Roberts
Omnis Ink
booking@omnis-ink.com
Visit us on social media:
Other