AG Yost’s Statement on Supreme Court’s Decision to Review FLRA’s Authority Over Ohio National Guard

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement today on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to review Ohio Adjutant General v. Federal Labor Relations Authority. The case asks whether the Federal Labor Relations Authority, often called the “FLRA,” has the power to regulate the Ohio National Guard and its Adjutant General.

“I have consistently gone to court to combat federal overreach, and this case is more of the same,” Yost said. “Long story short, the FLRA can regulate federal agencies only. Neither the Ohio National Guard nor Ohio Adjutant General's Department is a federal agency. So the FLRA cannot regulate them.”

Ohio Solicitor General Ben Flowers will argue the state’s case before the high court. See the petition from the Attorney General's Office here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-