Hands 2 Paws Expands into Canada and the UK
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hands 2 Paws, an application that aims to match owners with their perfect dog breed based on various lifestyle factors, ultimately aiming to reduce the number of dogs being turned over to shelters, has expanded its reach into Canada and the UK.
According to the RSPCA, it is estimated that 2.7 million animals enter UK animal shelters each year, with a 6% increase in dogs and cats entering shelters in the last year. Hands 2 Paws is on a mission to solve the problem by ensuring that dog owners are making educated decisions and are welcoming a dog into their home that will be a lifelong companion.
“It’s been a privilege to provide this resource to people in the states, and we’re thrilled to expand our reach. When something as simple as education can solve such a widespread problem, it’s crucial to get that information out there to the community. Our app is a free resource for people to ensure that they are making educated decisions when welcoming a dog into their home.” -Founder, Elizabeth Menegon
The application prompts users with a series of questions to determine the best breed for their lifestyle, such as activity level, size, and the amount of grooming required. If the user chooses to shop for a purebred dog, the app also offers suggestions for ethical breeders in their area. If users choose to adopt, the app will suggest shelters nearby as well.
Canada has seen an unfortunate uptick in animals being surrendered to shelters as the country opened up again after pandemic shutdowns. According to a Global News report, the first six months of 2022 overwhelmed Canadian shelters, with owners citing mental and health issues when surrendering their pets– many purchased at the height of the pandemic.
“This is why we created Hands 2 Paws– to educate people on how to buy the right breed for their lifestyle from a reliable source to ensure a healthy dog and ultimately reduce the turnover rate to shelters. We’re thrilled to be expanding into the Canadian market at a time when this resource seems to be needed more than ever” says Menegon.
