The President of Uzbekistan departs for Budapest

UZBEKISTAN, October 2 - On October 3, at the invitation of the Hungarian side, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for Hungary on an official visit.

Meetings with the President of Hungary Katalin Novák and talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban will be held during the stay in Budapest.

Current issues of further developing strategic partnership and expansion of multifaceted cooperation in priority areas will be considered.

Views on the international and regional agenda will also be exchanged.

The President will also meet with representatives of leading Hungarian companies.

Source: UzA

