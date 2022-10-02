Submit Release
On accreditation of the foreign media representatives for coverage of the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States

UZBEKISTAN, October 2 - On accreditation of the foreign media representatives for coverage of the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan announces the accreditation of the foreign media representatives to cover the summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which will take place on November 11, 2022 in Samarkand.

Foreign media representatives wishing to cover the summit should send to the MFA of the Republic of Uzbekistan the following documents:

1) a letter of application by the head of the media outlet addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the accreditation of correspondent(s). 

2) information about media outlet;

3) CV / resume;

4) a copy of passport;

5) photo (3x4 aspect ratio, maximum resolution 600x800 pixels, minimum - 240x320 pixels, full-face, on a white background);

6) COVID-19 vaccination certificate

7) completed accreditation form.

Applications from the media representatives on accreditation will be received through the diplomatic missions of the Republic of Uzbekistan abroad or directly to MFA of the Republic of Uzbekistan (please send the electronic version to the e-mail ots-press@mfa.uz).

The deadline to apply is November 4, 2022 (06:00 PM Tashkent time (GMT+5).

Applications received after the deadline as well as with the missing documents or accreditation form of the journalist will not be accepted for consideration.

If the foreign media representatives submit the application on coverage the summit of the Organization of Turkic States but have not received the confirmation on their accreditation from the MFA of the Republic of Uzbekistan, it does not justify the arrival to Uzbekistan and their further professional activity.

In case of additional questions, please contact the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan by email: press@mfa.uz.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

