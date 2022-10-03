Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces expands to fifth location
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio families in the Shavano Park area now have another great option for quality dental care with the opening of Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces' fifth location. The new office is located at 4422 De Zavala Rd San Antonio, TX, 78249, and offers a full range of services, from general dentistry to braces for kids and adults. Smile Structure's experienced team of dentists and orthodontists are dedicated to providing patients with the best possible care in a comfortable and welcoming environment.
San Antonio residents now have another option for braces and other dental care needs, at our new location. Our practice is dedicated to providing high-quality dental care to all patients, regardless of their background. The staff is also motivated to provide top-level care, using the latest technology and techniques. As a result, San Antonio residents can be confident that they will receive the best possible care when they visit Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces.
The new location is well equipped for encompassing dental care. We offer the following services:
General dentistry (routine cleanings and exams)
Dental X-rays
Pediatric Dentistry
Sedation Dentistry
Restorative Dentistry
Cosmetic Dentistry
Orthodontics
We accept the majority of insurances, credit cards, cash, CareCredit, Medicaid, and CHIP. Convenient financing is also an option because we believe quality dental care shouldn’t be exclusionary. If you have any questions regarding payment or financing options please don’t hesitate to ask a member of our team. We will work with your family to ensure you receive the best possible treatment at a price that works for your budget.
Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces is excited to announce the opening of our new location in Shavano Park, San Antonio. Our team provides high-quality dental care for patients of all ages. We are proud to offer a variety of services, including braces, Invisalign, and more. To learn more about our services or schedule an appointment, give us a call at (726) 842-9850 or visit us online at www.smilestructure.com/shavano-park.
Dr. Adam Smith
