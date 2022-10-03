Online Store Platform OrderMyGear Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for selling custom branded merchandise to groups, announces it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit, making it the first online store platform to achieve this certification in the promotional product and team sporting goods space.

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for selling custom branded merchandise to groups, announces it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit, making it the first online store platform to achieve this certification in the promotional product and team sporting goods space.

Companies that achieve SOC 2 compliance undergo a rigorous technical audit by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), which certifies the company meets strict requirements around security, privacy, availability, and confidentiality of customer data.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standard when it comes to the security of our clients and their customers," says Daniel Hodges, Senior Vice President of Engineering. "OrderMyGear is proud to be the only online store platform that is SOC 2 Type 1 compliant. Keeping our clients protected is our top priority as a company and as a partner."

Using an online store solution that is SOC 2 compliant empowers promotional product distributors, decorators, and team dealers to sell more branded merchandise online, without concerns about the security of their data or their customer's data.

"With cybersecurity incidents on the rise and more and more businesses selling online, this certification has become increasingly important," says Dustin Downing, Chief Product Officer. "The SOC 2 certification demonstrates OMG's commitment to having the proper controls in place so clients can be confident that when they partner with OMG, their data is safe."

As one of the leading standards for SaaS security, the SOC 2 attestation is only granted after a comprehensive audit process that covers AICPA's Five Trust and Integrity Principles: privacy, security, confidentiality, availability, and processing integrity.

OMG is currently pursuing a SOC 2 Type 2 report.

For more information on OMG security and compliance, visit https://www.ordermygear.com/security/.

About OrderMyGear

OrderMyGear (OMG) is an industry-leading sales tool, empowering distributors, decorators, and dealers to create sleek, retail-like online stores for every customer – big or small. Since 2008, OMG has been on a mission to simplify the process of selling branded products and apparel to groups and improve the ordering experience. With easy-to-use tools and unmatched support, the OMG platform powers online stores for over 3,500 clients generating more than $2 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com.

