InventHelp Inventor Develops Therapeutic Bathroom Accessory (CHK-148)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to relieve colds, congestion, stress and other health issues by transforming your bathroom into a miniature sauna," said an inventor, from Calumet City, Ill., "so I invented THE ALL-IN-ONE-THERAPEUTIC SHOWER VAPORIZOR. My design could provide added health benefits while contributing to a more relaxing shower experience."

The invention enables you to enjoy the health benefits of a sauna while at home. In doing so, it provides added relief from colds, congestion, etc. It also offers a therapeutic, relaxing and comforting experience while in the shower or tub and it enables the user to enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy. The invention features a simple and portable design that is easy to use and maintain so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

