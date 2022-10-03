Pax8 Named 2022 SMB All-Star by ChannelPro

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it has been selected as a 2022 ChannelPro SMB All-Star. ChannelPro recognized Pax8 for its leadership and innovation, citing that it is the first cloud marketplace to bring on Intuit QuickBooks Online and its education and enablement in building Pax8 Academy, offering a support team of MSP experts, resources, training, and more to move MSPs' businesses forward.



"We put our partners first to provide the solutions they need through our marketplace, the technology through our Platform, the people for best-in-class support, and education to grow their businesses through Pax8 Academy," said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. "The All-Star award, voted on by the partner community, is a testament to our impact in the IT channel to enable MSPs to thrive. Through collaboration with our partners and world-class vendors, Pax8 pushes to new heights, nurturing the channel’s growth ambitions with new cloud solutions and advanced resources such as Pax8 Academy to help our partners thrive."

The only awards program of its kind in the channel, the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars recognizes a select group of IT vendors and distributors whose products, programs, and initiatives have made a significant impact on the SMB channel in the last 12 months, as determined by the ChannelPro Network editorial team. The All-Stars list varies in size annually and has neither a minimum nor maximum length.

“It’s always a privilege to be able to recognize vendors in the channel who are making a difference in our industry, and this year’s All-Star list speaks volumes about the ongoing innovation happening in hardware, software, services, and partner programs,” says Rich Freeman, Executive Editor of The ChannelPro Network.

Editorial coverage includes the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars special feature in the October print and digital editions of ChannelPro-SMB magazine, as well as online coverage at channelpronetwork.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 250,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About The ChannelPro Network

The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for the IT channel. Via ChannelPro-SMB magazine, live and online events, and our online properties, the network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to an IT solution provider's business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like The ChannelPro Network.

