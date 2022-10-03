Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,004 in the last 365 days.

FLEET WEEK 2022: Blue Angels visit Aquarium of the Bay ahead of the Air Show

Blue Angels in the Aquarium of the Bay tunnels during a Behind the Scenes visit.

The Blue Angels were welcomed by President & CEO George Jacob (second from left).

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 16 Blue Angel Pilots visited the Aquarium of the Bay this morning and shared their hopes for a fog-free dazzling air show to come!

Smithsonian-affiliated Aquarium of the Bay will host a Fleet Week Watch Party on October 8 at Pier 39 Embarcadero in San Francisco. The Blue Angels pilots are poised to demonstrate a dazzling array of aerial flips, twists, and dives over the San Francisco Bay.

“The Aquarium of the Bay is proud to recognize and host the Blue Angels,” said George Jacob, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to the annual Fleet Week Watch- a tradition that was started by Senator Dianne Feinstein 41 years ago in San Francisco.”

The 41st annual Fleet Week takes place from Oct. 3 to Oct. 11. Every year fans travel from all over the world to attend the much-anticipated waterfront event, which celebrates the city’s long naval and maritime history with a variety of events, activities and exhibits including the Fleet Week Parade of Ships and concerts. The Aquarium’s outdoor wrap-around terrace provides stunning panoramic views of the bay and lets viewers catch every exciting moment of the airshow. Last year’s event filled the rooftop with attendees eager to watch the spectacle, and even more are expected to attend this year.

The Fleet Week Watch Party will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11:00 am to 4:00 p.m. on the North deck of the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco (Pier 39 Embarcadero and Beach Street). $165 Tickets with VIP access to a catered buffet lunch, complimentary beer and wine and in-and-out access to tour can be purchased at aquariumofthebay.org/events/. Your contributions directly support our sustainable ocean conservation mission.

Vicki de Witt
Bay.org
+1 415-603-0526
email us here

You just read:

FLEET WEEK 2022: Blue Angels visit Aquarium of the Bay ahead of the Air Show

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Science, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.