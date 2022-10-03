FLEET WEEK 2022: Blue Angels visit Aquarium of the Bay ahead of the Air Show

Blue Angels in the Aquarium of the Bay tunnels during a Behind the Scenes visit. The Blue Angels were welcomed by President & CEO George Jacob (second from left).

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 16 Blue Angel Pilots visited the Aquarium of the Bay this morning and shared their hopes for a fog-free dazzling air show to come!

Smithsonian-affiliated Aquarium of the Bay will host a Fleet Week Watch Party on October 8 at Pier 39 Embarcadero in San Francisco. The Blue Angels pilots are poised to demonstrate a dazzling array of aerial flips, twists, and dives over the San Francisco Bay.

“The Aquarium of the Bay is proud to recognize and host the Blue Angels,” said George Jacob, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to the annual Fleet Week Watch- a tradition that was started by Senator Dianne Feinstein 41 years ago in San Francisco.”

The 41st annual Fleet Week takes place from Oct. 3 to Oct. 11. Every year fans travel from all over the world to attend the much-anticipated waterfront event, which celebrates the city’s long naval and maritime history with a variety of events, activities and exhibits including the Fleet Week Parade of Ships and concerts. The Aquarium’s outdoor wrap-around terrace provides stunning panoramic views of the bay and lets viewers catch every exciting moment of the airshow. Last year’s event filled the rooftop with attendees eager to watch the spectacle, and even more are expected to attend this year.

The Fleet Week Watch Party will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11:00 am to 4:00 p.m. on the North deck of the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco (Pier 39 Embarcadero and Beach Street). $165 Tickets with VIP access to a catered buffet lunch, complimentary beer and wine and in-and-out access to tour can be purchased at aquariumofthebay.org/events/. Your contributions directly support our sustainable ocean conservation mission.