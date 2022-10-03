New hotel and resort openings in the Maldives in 2023

Luxury hotels in Maldives

The Maldives is experiencing feverish activity in terms of planning and new construction projects of luxury hotels and resorts after covid begins to ease.

MANILVA, MALAGA, SPAIN, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maldives is experiencing feverish activity in terms of planning and new construction projects of luxury hotels and resorts after covid begins to ease. After two years of cancelled flights, testing and rapidly changing rules and regulations, the hotels are looking forward to 2023.

For many people, the Maldives is the ultimate holiday destination. Think: over-water villas, endless white-sand beaches and a range of treatments, pampering and general luxury at some of the best spas in the world.

With over 160 island-resorts, the demand for hotel rooms is higher then ever and new resorts to come. Here a few luxury resorts that will open in 2023.

Six Senses Kanuhura

Kanuhura Maldives resort in Lhaviyani Atoll, will open under the upscale Six Senses brand in spring 2023, with a host of sensitive enhancements. As the sister Maldivian property to our hugely popular Six Senses Laamu, it will feature an upgrade of the overwater villas, new family suites, new dining concepts, and a pioneering wellness offering – all with our sustainability ethos in mind. 80 private overwater, beach and spacious family villas offering sunset or sunrise views.

On an island 1,400 meters in length and 350 meters wide, the 5-star Six Senses Kanuhura will provide the romantic setting, discreet wining and dining, star-filled skies, deserted beaches, and pioneering wellness for a restful and restorative stay. It’s a dream destination for weddings, intimate getaways, and family celebrations.

The spa will offer a range of signature and locally inspired treatments to smooth your skin and soothe your soul.

Below the water, the secluded Lhaviyani Atoll offers more than 40 dive sites for exploring marine life. New watersport activities and high-performance equipment have been added.

Opening of a new Accor Resort in Maldives : SO/ Maldives in 2023

Accor has signed a hotel management agreement with S Hotels & Resorts for a property in the Maldives.

SO/ Maldives will showcase a selection of 80 spectacular luxury villas, including beachfront and over-water options, all adorned with designer interiors and an audacious twist.

Scheduled to open in 2023, the new resort will take centre stage on the third island of Crossroads Maldives, the extraordinary integrated leisure destination in the exotic South Malé Atoll, connecting it to a wealth of world-class attractions and facilities.

The resort’s location within Crossroads Maldives will allow guests to experience a truly vibrant luxury lifestyle offering with plenty of options for both relaxation and adventure.

SO/ Maldives will join Accor’s collection of five resorts in the Maldives which include the midscale Mercure brand, premium Pullman and Mövenpick brands, and the luxury Raffles and Fairmont brands.

Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, Opening Q1 2023

Avani Hotels and Resorts has announced the opening of their new Maldives property Avani + Fares Maldives Resort on Fares Island in Baa Atoll for 2023. The Baa Atoll is renowned for its vibrant biodiversity from land to sea. It will be Avanis first property in the Maldives and it will contain 176 studios, beach villas and over water villas. House reef just steps from the beach, wining, dining and partying on the beach. UNESCO Biosphere Reserve snorkelling and diving.

