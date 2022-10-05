Blue Raven Solar has been recognized as a Fastest Growing Company for a sixth year by the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50
For another year, Blue Raven Solar is one of the fastest growing companies in Utah Valley according to Utah Valley BusinessQ Magazine.
Solar is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world and Blue Raven Solar is growing right along with it. Being recognized for a sixth year is exciting, especially with our constant expansion.”OREM, UT, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15th annual UV 50 from Utah Valley BusinessQ has announced that, for a sixth consecutive year, Blue Raven Solar is one of 30 companies with the fastest growth rates in the valley. Very few companies are recognized for more than four years, but Blue Raven Solar’s growth has continued rapidly each year.
— Ben Peterson, CEO
“Solar is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world and Blue Raven Solar is growing right along with it,” said Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar. “Being recognized for a sixth year is exciting, especially with our constant expansion across the nation.”
The UV50 list is determined by each applicant’s percentage growth over a three-year period. Applicants must be headquartered in Utah Valley to qualify.
Blue Raven Solar was first featured with Utah Valley Business Q in 2017 on the Startups to Watch list. In 2018, Blue Raven Solar was ranked number one on the UV50, and has continued to rank highly every year since. The company is nationally-known, considered a top residential solar company, and continues to expand into new markets and bring on more employees weekly.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
