Gradient MSP Named a 2022 ChannelPro SMB All-Star
The coveted annual honors call out vendors for making significant contributions to the SMB channel.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Gradient MSP is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a 2022 ChannelPro SMB All-Star. ChannelPro recognized Gradient MSP for launching their Synthesize platform, a hub for connecting channel pros, cloud vendors, and PSA platforms that’s helping MSPs reconcile bills and as of recently, stay on top of alerts across their entire stack.
“It’s always a privilege to be able to recognize vendors in the channel who are making a difference in our industry, and this year’s All-Star list speaks volumes about the ongoing innovation happening in hardware, software, services, and partner programs,” says Rich Freeman, executive editor of The ChannelPro Network.
"Gradient is proud and honored to be named a 2022 ChannelPro SMB All-Star,” says Dave Goldie, VP of Channel at Gradient MSP. “This year alone MSPs have recovered more than $4 million in unbilled revenue by connecting and reconciling all their monthly services billing in one place. On the vendor side, our Synthesize Integration Program offers one API for the IT channel.”
The only awards program of its kind in the channel, the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars recognizes a select group of IT hardware, software, and service vendors whose products, programs, and initiatives have made a *significant impact on the SMB channel in the last 12 months, as determined by the ChannelPro Network editorial team.
*What constitutes a significant impact? Some factors include:
Developing a new product or service that has market-changing potential
Creating a significant new channel program
Redefining the company with clear partner benefits
Making bold business moves that positively impact SMB resellers
Making a market shift from enterprise to SMB, with products purpose-built for SMBs
Leveraging an acquisition to provide enhanced opportunities for partners and additional functionality for their customers
Editorial coverage includes the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars special feature in the October print and digital editions of ChannelPro-SMB magazine, as well as online coverage at ChannelProNetwork.com. The All-Stars list varies in size annually and has neither a minimum nor maximum length. For complete coverage of the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars, go to http://www.ChannelProNetwork.com.
About the Synthesize Billing Module (formerly Billable™)
Released in November 2021, Gradient MSP’s Synthesize Billing Module is the easiest way to reconcile billing of your MSP resale stack to your PSA, getting invoices out quicker without anything slipping through the cracks. Forget about numerous browser windows with tabs for days to determine which clients have which services and how much they're using of each. This solution represents a significant step in Gradient’s vision of automating core business processes by connecting the different tools MSPs typically use. Watch how this solution can benefit your business: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsX7o8b60xE and sign-up today: https://www.meetgradient.com/billing-reconciliation
About Synthesize Integration Program
Synthesize is the integration program for the IT channel. The game has officially changed for vendors. Through a single integration with Synthesize, channel vendors are instantly connected to nine of the top PSAs — with more coming soon. In addition to connecting you to a growing list of PSAs, Synthesize removes the need to spend time building, supporting, and maintaining numerous integrations. Currently, 80+ vendors are building integrations. https://www.meetgradient.com/synthesize
About the Synthesize Platform for MSPs
The Synthesize platform connects to 9 PSAs
Synthesize partners in 30+ countries
More than 650 MSPs reconcile billing using Synthesize
7 direct integrations now available—Datto Continuity, Liongard, Mailprotector, Nodeware, Traitware, INKY, SafeDNS and counting
100+ import integrations like AWS, Azure, Comptia, Datto and more
About Gradient MSP
Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem an integration platform (Synthesize Platform) proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA platforms. Gradient developed the Synthesize Platform to bridge the gap between MSP technology solutions and the PSA they run their business on. https://www.meetgradient.com
About The ChannelPro Network
The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for the IT channel. Via ChannelPro-SMB magazine, live and online events, and our online properties, the network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to an IT solution provider's business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like The ChannelPro Network.
