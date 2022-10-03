Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - September 2022
Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of September 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.
The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.
Board Served
Member
City
Appointment Date
Start Date
Term End
Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment
Gary Kaplan
Seattle
9/9/2022
9/9/2022
3/31/2026
Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment
Maura Little
Vashon
9/9/2022
9/9/2022
3/31/2026
Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment
Thomas Brown
Seattle
9/9/2022
9/9/2022
3/31/2026
Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment
Marc Cummings
Kenmore
9/9/2022
9/9/2022
3/31/2026
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the
Julie Harlow
Graham
9/9/2022
9/14/2022
9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the
Kristina Colcock
Bainbridge Island
9/9/2022
9/14/2022
9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the
Julie Brannon
Puyallup
9/9/2022
9/14/2022
9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the
Sara Logston
Vancouver
9/9/2022
9/14/2022
9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the
Cathy Wilson
Tacoma
9/9/2022
9/14/2022
9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the
Andrew Arvidson
Anacortes
9/9/2022
9/14/2022
9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the
Laurence Watkinson
Olympia
9/9/2022
9/14/2022
9/13/2025
Capital Projects Advisory Review Board
Joshua Swanson
Olympia
9/1/2022
9/1/2022
6/30/2023
Health Disparities, Governor's Interagency Coordinating Council on
Benjamin Danielson
Seattle
9/9/2022
9/14/2022
9/13/2025
Hearing and Speech, Board of
Amberkiah Pomeroy
Fife
9/2/2022
9/2/2022
6/6/2025
Higher Education, Western Interstate Commission for
Michael Meotti
Olympia
9/1/2022
9/1/2022
6/9/2026
Highline College Board of Trustees
Jesse Johnson
Federal Way
9/8/2022
9/8/2022
9/30/2023
Hispanic Affairs, Commission on
Fernando Mejia-Ledesma
Seattle
9/12/2022
9/12/2022
8/1/2025
Lake Washington Institute of Technology Board of Trustees
Randall Scott
Kirkland
9/9/2022
10/3/2022
9/30/2027
Pollution Control and Shorelines Hearings Board
Michelle Gonzalez
Tumwater
9/8/2022
9/8/2022
6/30/2028
Public Records Exemptions Accountability Committee (Sunshine Committee)
Ann Marie Soto
Bellevue
9/28/2022
9/28/2022
8/6/2026
Rehabilitation Council, Washington State
Edward Nicholson
Vancouver
9/2/2022
10/3/2022
9/30/2025
Rehabilitation Council, Washington State
Jennifer Bean
Bellingham
9/2/2022
10/3/2022
9/30/2025
Rehabilitation Council, Washington State
Lesa Dunphy
Colville
9/2/2022
10/3/2022
9/30/2025
Rehabilitation Council, Washington State
Terry Redmon
Olympia
9/2/2022
10/3/2022
9/30/2025
Salaries for Elected Officials, Citizens' Commission on
Susan Aparicio
Orondo
9/6/2022
9/6/2022
6/30/2026
Traumatic Brain Injury Council
Amanda Sullivan-Kersey
Westport
9/12/2022
9/12/2022
7/20/2025
Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee
Michelle Love
Lakewood
9/9/2022
9/9/2022
7/1/2023
Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee
William Wallace
Snohomish
9/9/2022
9/9/2022
7/1/2026
Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee
Robert Garrison Jr
Sedro Woolley
9/9/2022
9/9/2022
7/1/2026
Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee
James Sims
Shelton
9/9/2022
9/9/2022
7/1/2026
Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee
Paul Herrera
Puyallup
9/9/2022
9/9/2022
7/1/2026
