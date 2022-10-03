Submit Release
Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - September 2022

Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of September 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.

The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.

The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.

Board Served Member City Appointment Date Start Date Term End
Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment Gary Kaplan Seattle 9/9/2022 9/9/2022 3/31/2026
Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment Maura Little Vashon 9/9/2022 9/9/2022 3/31/2026
Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment Thomas Brown Seattle 9/9/2022 9/9/2022 3/31/2026
Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment Marc Cummings Kenmore 9/9/2022 9/9/2022 3/31/2026
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the Julie Harlow Graham 9/9/2022 9/14/2022 9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the Kristina Colcock Bainbridge Island 9/9/2022 9/14/2022 9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the Julie Brannon Puyallup 9/9/2022 9/14/2022 9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the Sara Logston Vancouver 9/9/2022 9/14/2022 9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the Cathy Wilson Tacoma 9/9/2022 9/14/2022 9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the Andrew Arvidson Anacortes 9/9/2022 9/14/2022 9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the Laurence Watkinson Olympia 9/9/2022 9/14/2022 9/13/2025
Capital Projects Advisory Review Board Joshua Swanson Olympia 9/1/2022 9/1/2022 6/30/2023
Health Disparities, Governor's Interagency Coordinating Council on Benjamin Danielson Seattle 9/9/2022 9/14/2022 9/13/2025
Hearing and Speech, Board of Amberkiah Pomeroy Fife 9/2/2022 9/2/2022 6/6/2025
Higher Education, Western Interstate Commission for Michael Meotti Olympia 9/1/2022 9/1/2022 6/9/2026
Highline College Board of Trustees Jesse Johnson Federal Way 9/8/2022 9/8/2022 9/30/2023
Hispanic Affairs, Commission on Fernando Mejia-Ledesma Seattle 9/12/2022 9/12/2022 8/1/2025
Lake Washington Institute of Technology Board of Trustees Randall Scott Kirkland 9/9/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2027
Pollution Control and Shorelines Hearings Board Michelle Gonzalez Tumwater 9/8/2022 9/8/2022 6/30/2028
Public Records Exemptions Accountability Committee (Sunshine Committee) Ann Marie Soto Bellevue 9/28/2022 9/28/2022 8/6/2026
Rehabilitation Council, Washington State Edward Nicholson Vancouver 9/2/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2025
Rehabilitation Council, Washington State Jennifer Bean Bellingham 9/2/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2025
Rehabilitation Council, Washington State Lesa Dunphy Colville 9/2/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2025
Rehabilitation Council, Washington State Terry Redmon Olympia 9/2/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2025
Salaries for Elected Officials, Citizens' Commission on Susan Aparicio Orondo 9/6/2022 9/6/2022 6/30/2026
Traumatic Brain Injury Council Amanda Sullivan-Kersey Westport 9/12/2022 9/12/2022 7/20/2025
Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee Michelle Love Lakewood 9/9/2022 9/9/2022 7/1/2023
Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee William Wallace Snohomish 9/9/2022 9/9/2022 7/1/2026
Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee Robert Garrison  Jr Sedro Woolley 9/9/2022 9/9/2022 7/1/2026
Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee James Sims Shelton 9/9/2022 9/9/2022 7/1/2026
Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee Paul Herrera Puyallup 9/9/2022 9/9/2022 7/1/2026

