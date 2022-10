“The Wednesday Killer,” from Haute-Lifestyle.com Publisher, Janet Walker, Wins a Total of Eight Best Screenplay Awards

The Wednesday Killer Poster

Elevates Total Awards, Selections, Placements to 66 Across All Screenplays.

One of the most attractive qualities is the immediate sense of unease the writer introduces in showing [the killer] as a very wealthy, well-liked, charming man before revealing his homicidal habits” — The Portland Screenplay Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet Walker, publisher, and founder of Haute-Lifestyle.com, is celebrating the success of her original murder-thriller “The Wednesday Killer” which has won a total of eight top screenplay awards from film festivals around the world.

The riveting crime drama took Best Thriller Script from the New York International Film Festival; Best Feature Script from the New York Movie Awards; Best Screenplay from New York Film Awards; Best Feature Script from the Florence Film Awards; Silver Award Feature Script from the Paris Film Awards, and Gold Award Feature Script from the Hollywood Gold Awards.

"One of the most attractive qualities of the script is the immediate sense of unease the writer introduces in showing [the killer] as a very wealthy, well-liked, and charming man before revealing his homicidal habits," Portland Screenplay Awards.

Additionally, The Wednesday Killer has won the Best Thriller Script Award from the Federico Fellini tribute festival 8&HalFilm Awards, and Best Unproduced Screenplay from the Miami Indie Film Awards.

Ms. Walker’s debut screenplay, “The Six Sides of Truth,” continues to earn global raves from Cannes to Toronto and Los Angeles to Chicago. The Santa Barbara International Screenplay Awards said, "The Six Sides of Truth cannot be ignored." Calling the screenplay, a "cerebral thriller."

The recent recognition of each of Ms. Walker’s four screenplays, “The Six Sides of Truth,” “The Wednesday Killer,” “The Manhattan Project” and “The Assassins of Fifth Avenue,” elevates the total awards and selections to 66.

“The Six Sides of Truth,” tells the story of a female reporter who discovered the human testing of a classified project and her race against time to expose the high-ranking government officials who will stop at nothing to silence her and has also picked up an additional screenplay win.

“The Wednesday Killer,” a riveting, race against time crime drama, tells the story of a sadomasochistic murderer targeting affluent New York City women and the FBI agent driven by childhood memories to catch this monster before he kills again.

“The Manhattan Project,” a riveting, fast-action, suspense thriller, weaves a tale of greed and corruption, as a dedicated investigative news team work to expose a depraved minister and a tenacious DEA agent, haunted by the murder of her family, race to capture a ruthless cartel leader with a foothold in Manhattan’s legal system.

“The Assassins of Fifth Avenue,” an edgy crime thriller, tells the story of a wealthy criminal mastermind, a serial killer, and a reporter determined to uncover the truth and the exiled detective she enlists to help her find the killer before he kills again.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehuntfortruth

About Haute-Lifestyle.com

Haute-Lifestyle.com, along with Ms. Walker's other online and written properties, are solely owned and operated by Janet Walker. She is the sole proprietor. Nor has she given any person or persons permission to perform any duties on her behalf. Any person or persons who indicate by any means that they represent Haute-Lifestyle.com, or Ms. Janet Walker, is committing fraud.

Haute-Lifestyle.com, "The Huff Post of Luxury," has provided readers with breaking news and political coverage for over a decade and remains committed to informing readers with the Beltway Insider, a weekly roundup of the nation's top stories from inside the beltway.

Across the eight sections and 41 subsections, Haute-Lifestyle.com brings readers an international cosmopolitan beat with coverage in crime, science, technology, lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, travel, leisure, The Arts, book reviews, theater, music, and the world’s geopolitical scene.

Haute-Lifestyle.com, is read weekly in 19 countries, and is the first operating online magazine created and founded by Ms. Janet Walker. She has also created the The-Entertainment-Zone.com, currently introduced through a social media awareness campaign. Find us at http://www.Haute-Lifestyle.com.

About Walker Associates Media Group

Walker Associates Media Group is a global provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Publishing Services. Walker Associates' innovative campaigns, strong celebrity relationships and global media connections have proven results and elevated brands. Walker Associates provides Corporate Communications, PR/Marketing and Publishing Services. For more information: janet.e.walker2@gmail.com