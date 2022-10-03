Automotive Service Live Chat Offered by Visitor Chat

/EIN News/ -- Portsmouth, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portsmouth, England -

Visitor Chat offers automotive live chat service and software solutions for the UK and USA automotive industries. Trained automotive experts are able to handle chat inquiries for clients.

Visitor Chat is pleased to announce that the company delivers live chat, Messenger leads and SMS across a range of URLs, departments and locations. The software is integrated into a single chat management, back office and reporting suite. The dealership has the tools to remain open to customers around the clock with chat operators who are industry specific. The chat operators make it possible to generate more leads and sell more services and products. Combining seamless live chat software and human support is one of the best ways to improve the customer base.

Customers are greeted with a professional chat experience on the website and on social media pages. They obtain support and sales advice. The software products are simple for customers to utilize. At the same time, the software delivers powerful analytics and functionality. The trained support personnel are available 24/7 to provide live advice and assistance. Customers who arrive at the automotive website or on WhatsApp or Facebook Marketplace are greeted by the trained team of chat operators with experience in the automotive sales and service industry.

Additional details are available at https://visitor.chat/automotive-live-chat-service-providers/

The trained Visitor Chat operators use brand-appropriate messaging to collect leads. The operators help visitors navigate the sales process, which improves the entire website experience for customers. They obtain industry-specific chat support and full functionality in the use of the software. The brandable and customizable UX establishes the optimal chat environment for customers. Leads and data are collected in a way that is simple to assign to sales and support teams.

The reporting suite permits clients to track multiple KPIs across the system. Clients can select from self-managed, co-managed, and fully managed packages to best fit the needs of the dealership. Choose from three levels of packages, each of which is scalable.

The Automotive chat software features GDPR and CCPA-compliant chat system, optional chat handover between internal staff and BPO agents, a push option to help customers navigate, intelligent system lead routing for multi-locations, and open book transcript reporting.

About the Site:

Visitor Chat offers experienced live chat service providers for the automotive industry. The software comes with easy-to-use, scalable packages for a range of service levels.

###

For more information about Visitor Chat, contact the company here:



Visitor Chat

Visitor Chat

+44 2382 350130

helpdesk@visitor.chat

Suite 2F, Building 4000, Lakeside North Harbour, Portsmouth PO6 3FT UK

Visitor Chat