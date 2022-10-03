Netsweeper to Exhibit at GITEX
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netsweeper has announced that it will be exhibiting at GITEX from October 10-14. This event will occur in the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates. Netsweeper will be exhibiting at the Ontario Pavilion in booth SR-E20. Company representatives will be available throughout the conference to demonstrate Netsweeper’s products and meet with current and potential filtering customers.
How Netsweeper’s Web Filtering Can Help ISPs Meet Their Regulatory Requirements
Governments around the world are looking to exercise their digital sovereignty. Governments are looking to enforce the same laws they have offline but in the online space. ISPs will need to implement tools to support government goals, or they will be mandated to do so as is already the case in many jurisdictions.
"Most people don't realize that frequently illegal gambling is used for money laundering. Additionally, tax remittance across borders can be a challenge. This lost revenue is causing havoc at a time when governments need that money. Netsweeper has been helping telcos and governments for over 20 years. Web filters like Netsweeper also protect children by blocking child exploitation and human trafficking at the core networks countrywide." — Perry Roach, CEO of Netsweeper.
To schedule a meeting at GITEX with Netsweeper, contact the company here.
About Netsweeper
Netsweeper is a leading provider of carrier-grade URL filtering solutions worldwide. Our suite of software and network solutions helps telcos and ISPs meet local legislative regulations with the lowest total cost of ownership and required scalability. Netsweeper uses advanced AI to identify illegal online content in real-time, and our platform has been developed to deliver the data your business customers want, reducing churn and increasing average revenue per user. Founded in 1999, Netsweeper has a global presence servicing a network footprint of over 1 billion users and operates in over 60 countries. For more information visit www.netsweeper.com.
