Canadian Coast Guard names light icebreaker - the CCGS Judy LaMarsh

PRESCOTT, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Ensuring that Canadian Coast Guard personnel have the equipment they need to keep Canada's waterways navigable is a key priority for the Canadian Coast Guard. The Canadian Coast Guard recently purchased a light icebreaker that will supplement its operations in the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence, and Atlantic regions.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Government House Leader and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, Mark Gerretsen, officially announced that the Canadian Coast Guard's newest light icebreaker has been named the CCGS Judy LaMarsh.

Parliamentary Secretary Gerretsen, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, was joined by Fernando Mojica, Senior Director of the Fleet, Central Region of the Canadian Coast Guard in the name unveiling ceremony at the Canadian Coast Guard Base in Prescott, Ontario.

The Honourable Judy LaMarsh was one of the first women to serve as a federal Cabinet Minister, as Minister of National Health and Welfare and Minister of Amateur Sport (1963-1965). She was instrumental in the development of innovative federal programs, including Medicare and the Canada Pension Plan. While serving as Canada's Secretary of State (1965-1968), the Honourable Judy LaMarsh helped to establish the Royal Commission on the Status of Women in Canada. In recognition of her many years of service, the Honourable Judy LaMarsh was appointed to the Order of Canada in 1980.

Following a competitive process, the Canadian Coast Guard announced the purchase of a light icebreaker from Atlantic Towing Limited in November 2021. This vessel — now named the CCGS Judy LaMarsh — is currently undergoing design and conversion work at the Canadian Coast Guard's Prescott Base. The vessel will be ready to serve Canadians as early as the 2022-2023 icebreaking season, allowing other vessels to undergo important maintenance and life extension work as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Upon joining the Canadian Coast Guard's fleet, the CCGS Judy LaMarsh will perform icebreaking duties as well as tend to the navigational buoys in the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence, and Atlantic regions. In addition, the vessel will be available for search and rescue and other emergency response operations when needed.

Quotes

"I am delighted that the Canadian Coast Guard's light icebreaker will pay tribute to the Honourable Judy LaMarsh. Ms. LaMarsh was a champion of gender equality, a lawyer, author, and a pioneer in paving the way for women in Canadian politics whom she continues to inspire, and I look forward to seeing the CCGS Judy LaMarsh provide important icebreaking services to Canadians as part of the Canadian Coast Guard's plans to renew the fleet."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"I'm very pleased to see that the Canadian Coast Guard will be honouring the Honourable Judy LaMarsh's many accomplishments through its newest light icebreaker. This vessel will help the Canadian Coast Guard continue its excellent work, while ensuring other icebreakers can receive the maintenance updates they need to meet their high standards of performance."

Mark Gerretsen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Government House Leader and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

"The Canadian Coast Guard is honoured to celebrate the Honourable Judy LaMarsh's outstanding achievements with our newest icebreaker. The CCGS Judy LaMarsh will ensure our icebreaking services can continue to run smoothly, while other Canadian Coast Guard's vessels undergo planned maintenance."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

The CCGS Judy LaMarsh is the fourth interim icebreaker purchased by the Canadian Coast Guard, following the prior purchase of three medium interim icebreakers; the CCGS Jean Goodwill , CCGS Vincent Massey , and CCGS Captain Molly Kool . These vessels were acquired to supplement the existing fleet during vessel life extension and repair periods.

is the fourth interim icebreaker purchased by the Canadian Coast Guard, following the prior purchase of three medium interim icebreakers; the CCGS , CCGS , and CCGS These vessels were acquired to supplement the existing fleet during vessel life extension and repair periods. The Honourable Judy LaMarsh was one of the first women to serve as a federal Cabinet Minister and helped establish innovative federal programs such as Medicare and the Canada Pension Plan. She is recognized as a trailblazer for women's rights in Canada and is a recipient of the Order of Canada .

and is a recipient of the Order of . The name Judy LaMarsh was chosen under the Canadian Coast Guard's Vessel Naming Policy, which states that medium and light icebreakers are to be named after former Canadian leaders who made significant contributions to Canada through their work in politics, the marine environment, charitable efforts, business ventures, or public service.

was chosen under the Canadian Coast Guard's Vessel Naming Policy, which states that medium and light icebreakers are to be named after former Canadian leaders who made significant contributions to through their work in politics, the marine environment, charitable efforts, business ventures, or public service. The Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy is a long-term, multi-billion-dollar program focused on renewing the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy fleets to ensure that Canada's marine agencies have the modern ships they need to fulfill their missions, while revitalizing Canada's marine industry, creating good middle-class jobs and maximizing economic benefits across the country.

Associated Links:

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard