Russel Metals 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Company's results for the 2022 third quarter will be issued by press release on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after the close of business at 5:00 p.m. ET.

An Investor Conference Call will be hosted by Martin L. Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and John G. Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the results.

The dial-in telephone numbers for the call are 416-764-8688 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0546 (U.S. and Canada).  Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure that you get a line.

A replay of the call will be available at 416-764-8677 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0541 (U.S. and Canada) until midnight, Thursday, November 24, 2022.  You will be required to enter pass code 848758# in order to access the call.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving notices of our Investor Quarterly Conference Calls, you may do so by emailing info@russelmetals.com; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

If you have any additional questions, please contact our Investor Relations Department at info@russelmetals.com or 905-816-5178.

