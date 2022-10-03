PKF Clear Thinking Welcomes Neil Canty as Managing Director

Accomplished leader's 30 years of financial operations experience to enrich Firm's specialized advisory offerings

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF Clear Thinking, LLC, the award-winning business advisory firm and subsidiary of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced that it has hired Neil Canty as Managing Director. Canty comes to the Firm with more than three decades of senior-level experience spearheading the financial operations of numerous million- and billion-dollar businesses.

"Neil is a renowned leader whose financial acumen and knowledge of the retail and consumer product spaces are unmatched," said Stuart H. Kessler, Chief Executive Officer of PKF Clear Thinking. "His depth of expertise and commitment to operational excellence are squarely in line with what our clients have come to expect from our team. I have no doubt he will be a major asset to our work."

Over the course of his career, Canty has been a trusted financial partner to some of the largest and most prominent brands in the United States and North America, including PUMA, Staples, BJ's Wholesale Club and The Paper Store. His multifaceted areas of expertise include strategic planning, accounting operations, post-bankruptcy management, financial reporting and analysis, loss prevention, team development, system design and implementation, process improvement, and financial planning. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Bentley University.

"I've been fortunate to work with many organizations over the past 30-plus years, gaining a keen understanding of what exactly it takes to ensure longstanding financial and operational success," Canty said. "I look forward to bringing that insider's perspective to the Firm's client partnerships as I transition into the next chapter of my career."

About PKF Clear Thinking, LLC

PKF Clear Thinking, LLC, a subsidiary of PKF O'Connor Davies, offers advisory services that help companies succeed, at any stage of their life cycle, with clear direction and practical, actionable solutions. The Firm engages with healthy companies to create value and works with troubled companies to preserve value. Our track record and years of experience working on hundreds of successful engagements has propelled us to become a trusted and respected advisor. For more information, visit https://www.pkfct.com/.

About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 18 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC and expanded its footprint in the New England market. The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India.

PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.

The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2022 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.

PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.

