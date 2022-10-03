Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Pair of Running Shoes (TRO-691)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an eye-catching pair of running shoes that could inspire you to run faster," said an inventor, from York, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the CAT FAST. My design could provide added fun by leaving behind a novel and personalized trail."

The patent-pending invention provides a new shoe that may motivate wearers to run faster and train harder. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional running shoes. As a result, it allows the wearer to view the path he had traveled on soil, sand, snow and other surfaces. It could also provide added entertainment. The invention features a stylish and functional design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for runners, athletes, children, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-691, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

