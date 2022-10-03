Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,018 in the last 365 days.

Shell plc chooses LRS Managed Services to enable Cloud Print and Scan Management

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi Ray & Shoup, Inc. (LRS) announced today that Shell plc ("Shell") has selected the LRS® Enterprise Cloud Printing Service, a fully managed service provided by LRS Output Management, to provide and run their print and scan management for approximately 90,000 Shell end-users for the duration of a five-year agreement.

Using the LRS cloud printing service, Shell's internet-only connected end-users will be able to print and/or scan using Shell's four strategic end-user device platforms including Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. 

Key components of the LRS Managed Service include:

  • A print vendor neutral solution for approximately 10,000 global print/scan hardware devices.
  • Secure Pull Print, Push Print and Scan Workflows authenticated against OpenID.
  • Internet based print support for mobile workers using smartphones, tablets, and other devices.

About LRS

LRS is a privately held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, Illinois, USA. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. More than half of the Fortune 1000 companies rely on industry leading LRS® solutions, with products in use in over 30 countries. Industry analyst groups recognize LRS as a global IT leader and Software Magazine consistently ranks LRS as one of the top software companies in the world. For more information about LRS, visit www.LRS.com.

LRS and the LRS chevron logo are registered trademarks of Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Shannon Heisler
217-793-3800
Shannon.heisler@lrs.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shell-plc-chooses-lrs-managed-services-to-enable-cloud-print-and-scan-management-301638966.html

SOURCE Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc.

You just read:

Shell plc chooses LRS Managed Services to enable Cloud Print and Scan Management

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.