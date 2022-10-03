Secure Data Supply Chains with 1Data Gateway 2.7

Cambridge, UK, 3rd October 2022, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial, the global provider of geospatial software and solutions for improved data governance, are pleased to announce improvements to their data submission portal, 1Data Gateway, to further simplify and minimise data handling within their solutions.

Continuing 1Spatial’s dedication to data protection, many enhancements to 1Data Gateway 2.7 focus on enhanced security. This latest release adds support for 2-Factor-Authentication to secure user accounts while using external identity providers, and virus scanning of uploaded data.

Additionally, support has been added for GML and GeoJSON data formats, and Geopackage and FileGDB files can be downloaded post-processing. 1Data Gateway 2.7 supports all improvements made in 1Integrate 3.4.

Michael Martin, Director of Consultancy commented: “We continue to expand the available data sources further enhancing 1Data Gateway’s value. Security experts are going to love the virus scanning for uploaded files to keep their networks safer. And now you can submit data from an Esri child replica, have the data cleaned, and checked back into your Esri Enterprise.”

1Data Gateway is used alongside 1Integrate to ensure compliance of data for use across the enterprise and provides automated data validation, cleansing, transformation and enhancement. It enables users to assess the quality of data to ensure it meets defined specifications and is fit for purpose.

Pioneers in Location Master Data Management (LMDM), 1Spatial plc helps organisations develop strong data foundations that enable critical decision-making for a safer, smarter and more sustainable world. Operating at the intersection of two fast-growing global markets, GIS (geospatial information systems) and MDM (master data management), our patented technology powers some of the largest and most complex data sets in the world, such as the US Census Bureau and Ordnance Survey UK.





Demand for current and authoritative geospatial data has never been greater, often driven by sustainability and Net Zero goals. In every sector, organisations are using location data to make better decisions - improving profits, saving time and saving lives. Over the past 30 years, we have helped more than one thousand organisations improve the governance and quality of their data across a range of industries, with our core focus areas being Government, Utilities and Transportation.





The driving force behind our technology is the 1Spatial Platform, a cloud-based integrated data system (or ecosystem) where data can be shared – saving our customers significant time and money on having to collect data themselves which may already exist elsewhere. Using our technology, combined with our data expertise, we connect all elements of the data ecosystem together, while enabling continued data governance and quality – even as the data continues to evolve. This approach, which we call ‘Location Master Data Management’, ensures that spatial (and non-spatial) data remain current, complete, accessible, accurate and uniform, removing any formatting roadblocks that may impede data integration or sharing.





We partner with major technology consultancies and GIS providers such as ESRI, bringing together our people, innovative solutions, industry knowledge and experience to deliver world class solutions.

1Spatial plc is AIM-listed, headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with operations in the UK, Ireland, USA, France, Belgium, Tunisia, and Australia.





