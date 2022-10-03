DATCP Accepting Applications for Export Expansion Grants through November 16

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 3, 2022

Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF​

MADISON, Wis. – As Wisconsin welcomes the world to America's Dairyland for the World Dairy Expo, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is again accepting applications for export expansion grants. Applications may be submitted through November 16, 2022. These grants are funded through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports, a program proposed in Gov. Tony Evers' budget to promote the export of Wisconsin's agricultural products. Funds for the program were recently released by the Joint Finance Committee.

This grant aims to accelerate the growth of Wisconsin dairy, meat, and crop product exports. Applicants must be a not-for-profit organization, located in Wisconsin, and currently serving or have the ability to serve Wisconsin agribusinesses. Wisconsin agribusiness associations, technical colleges, universities, and economic development organizations are encouraged to apply.

Projects can receive grant funds for up to two years in duration with an option to request an additional year. Grants will be awarded up to $50,000 for meat and crop-focused projects, and $100,000 for dairy-focused projects. Matching funds are required at 20 percent of the grant award and can be cash or in-kind. Eligible project expenses include, but are not limited to, travel associated with trade promotion activities, event promotion, marketing materials, advertising, subscriptions, contractor fees, and translation services, purchased market information, and data reporting services.

DATCP will use a competitive review process to select the most qualified projects. Selected projects will begin work in January 2022. Grant information and application materials are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/WisconsinInitiativeForAgriculturalExports.aspx. For more information, contact DATCP Grants Specialist Ryan Dunn at ryand.dunn@wisconsin.gov or (608) 590-7239.

About the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports

Wisconsin agricultural exports reached an all-time high of $3.96 billion in 2021. Through the WIAE, DATCP is working collaboratively with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to build on that momentum by promoting Wisconsin agricultural products in the international marketplace. The WIAE provides flexibility to respond to exporting challenges and facilitates unique opportunities that connect exporters with international markets and buyers. For more information on the WIAE, sign up for email updates and visit the DATCP website.

###



Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.​