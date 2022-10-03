Famous Tate Appliance & Bedding Centers Named to TAMPA Magazines’ 2022 Best of the City

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Famous Tate Appliance & Bedding Centers was named a Winner in the Home Renovation Supply category on TAMPA Magazines’ 2022 Best of the City list.

Earlier this year, 222,782 votes were cast to determine the winners in 94 categories within six topics: food and drink, home, entertainment, retail, services; and health, wellness and beauty. In addition to winners, the list also included runners-up and businesses voters also loved.

The Best of the City list is published in the October issue of all three of TAMPA Magazines’ publications —TAMPA Magazine, South Tampa Magazine and Tampa Bay Live Work Play — for a total of 65,000 copies distributed in Tampa and St. Petersburg, as well as online at tampamagazines.com. With TAMPA Magazines’ recent expansion into the St. Petersburg area, this year’s list also includes businesses from St. Pete.

“We are excited to recognize so many outstanding businesses on both sides of the Bay in this year’s Best of the City,” says Shawna Wiggs, group publisher of TAMPA Magazines. “We encourage our readers to save this list to reference throughout the year and show their support.”

About TAMPA Magazines
TAMPA Magazines is the parent company of TAMPA Magazine, South Tampa Magazine and Tampa Bay Live Work Play. The Tampa Magazines team has been telling the city’s story since 2003, highlighting the best that Tampa has to offer in arts and culture, food and drink, home and garden, business, history and personalities. Keep up with the latest on social media @tampamagazine, @southtampamagazine and @tampabayliveworkplay and online at tampamagazines.com.

