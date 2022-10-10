The Methanol Institute Welcomes European Energy as a New Member
As a major producer of renewable electricity, European Energy is bringing Power-to-X technology to commercial scale, with its e-methanol projects leading the way”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome European Energy as our newest member. European Energy develops, finances, constructs and operates wind and solar farms as well as large-scale Power-to-X (PtX) plants. Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, the company has a strong track record of developing projects in 26 countries. Founded in 2004, European Energy has a development pipeline of more than 40 GW of renewable energy projects and is currently constructing more than 1 GW of new energy capacity annually.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
European Energy is committed to maintain a first-mover position in PtX and e-methanol. This ambition is achieved, among others, through investments in the utilization and optimization of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar and European Energy targets PtX technologies and products such as hydrogen and e-methanol as the next strategic step for the company in its ambitions to accelerate the green transition. European Energy will later this year start construction of the world's largest e-methanol plant in Denmark.
MI CEO Gregory Dolan noted that: "We are very happy that European Energy has decided to join MI. As a major producer of renewable electricity, European Energy is bringing Power-to-X technology to commercial scale, with its e-methanol projects leading the way."
EVP and Head of Power-to-X, Emil Vikjær-Andresen of European Energy noted that: "European Energy has been following MI for a while and with our strategic interest in the methanol market it is only natural for us to join this very professional and progressive trade association. "
To learn more about European Energy, visit their website HERE.
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
