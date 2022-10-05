Fisher Space Pen® Forms a Dynamic Duo with Cerakote®
Fisher Space Pen releases some of their classic pen models that feature Cerakote ceramic coating.BOULDER CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is a well-known fact that Fisher Space Pen® is built to last. However, what if the durability of Fisher Space Pens can be even more enhanced? What if that enhanced durability comes with an aesthetic advantage in addition? What can achieve such an ambitious goal?
Cerakote® by NIC Industries offers the answer to these questions. Fisher Space Pen has teamed up with NIC Industries to present two of Fisher classics in a fresh light. Cerakote is an innovative coating technology using ceramic and polymer to create a thin layer on any hard surfaces including but not limited to plastic, hardwood, polymer, and metal. This coating method provides a superior shield against corrosion, abrasion, and wear to any other coatings available in the industry. Moreover, Cerakote coating is easy to apply and comes in hundreds of unique colors to make any product enduring and visually appealing. As a result, the combination of Cerakote and Fisher delivers enhanced functionality and design all around.
Whether construction workers, first responders, firefighters, military, or outdoorsmen and women, the users will find the Cap-O-Matic with Cerakote coating incredibly long-lasting and versatile. The cap activation makes it easy and suitable to use in a fast-paced, rough environment, and the matte black Cerakote coating makes it slick and pleasing to the eyes.
The Chrome Bullet Space Pen represents a timeless design that has made itself an example for the industry. This elegant and classic pen is an ideal size to easily carry in your briefcase, purse, planner, pocket, or wallet. Since its conception in 1948, the Bullet Space Pen has remained a beloved, iconic American classic. With a Cerakote coating applied to its already artful appearance, the Bullet will continue to be one of the most in-demand pens for another half a century.
Everyday carry enthusiasts will find these pens stand out among their collection, as the enhanced durability of the Cerakote ceramic coating on these classic Fisher Space Pens creates an all-around scratch-resistant writing utensil. Users can carry the new pen with peace of mind knowing it will be there each and every day, ready for perfect use for a long time to come. The Bullet is a mainstay among the EDC crowd, and the added layer makes for an even more reliable pen. The M4 also benefits from this collaboration with enhanced grip for the user during writing. Carry your pen confidently, now with heightened durability and extended longevity.
Fisher has partnered with Cerakote to offer these classic, ruggedly reliable pens for people who need them the most. For every EDC enthusiast that needs a reliable tool, the new Fisher-Cerakote collaboration pens are as tough as you.
Daniel Martin
Source Outdoor Group
+1 770-535-6028
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other