PAINWeek Conference Panel Answers: "What's Next To Combat The Prescription Drug Crisis?"

We are on the cusp of a completely new era for delivery of prescription medicines, one with the potential to provide improved options for pain care.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is experiencing a crisis in pain management and prescription drug abuse. Over the last decade, strategies to help curb the prescription drug crisis have included the development of Abuse Deterrent Formulations (ADF’s) to release the drug slowly over time and other measures. However, since a prescription peak in 2012, deaths have continued to rise, even though 60% fewer prescriptions for opioids have been written.
At the recent PAINWeek Conference in Las Vegas, the global medical community specializing in pain management gathered to discuss the latest advances and what the future may hold. At the symposium titled: “Severe pain, strategic perspectives.”, Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce Biosciences (Nasdaq: ENSC) (OTC PINK: ENSCW), together with world renowned pain physicians Dr. Lynn Webster, MD and pain drug developer Dr. William Schmidt, PhD, discussed the state of pain management and the next generation in pain science.
Dr. Kirkpatrick said, “Clearly, the strategies of the past have not solved the prescription drug crisis. Going forward, the solution must be a new paradigm, one that focuses on chemistry and innovation.”
During the symposium, the panel outlined five characteristics that define an “ideal analgesic” for the future:
1) Efficacy equal to that of an effective opioid.
2) Ability to switch on to relieve pain and off to stop overdose.
3) Having a true 12-hour half-life that matches twice daily prescribing practice.
4) Having no food effect so easier to administer to all patient groups
5) Low or no abuse liability.
Dr. Kirkpatrick announced, “We are on the cusp of a completely new era for delivery of prescription medicines, one with the potential to provide improved options for pain care.”
The new paradigm Kirkpatrick references is the novel chemistry behind the development compound PF614 from Ensysce Biosciences, which has already been awarded “Fast Track” designation by the FDA. PF614 is a novel chemically modified prodrug, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials, that is only active if taken orally. PF614 only becomes active if taken orally. PF614 only becomes active when swallowed and exposed to naturally occurring Trypsin, an enzyme in the gut.
This Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) can have another layer of protection added to shut down the Trypsin activation when too many pills are swallowed, preventing overdose. This Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) overdose protection program can be applied to all TAAP™ prescription drugs including PF614.
Kirkpatrick says, “With TAAP™ making oral pain medication controllable, with the safety feature of MPAR™, we may be able to allay the fear of taking opioid products, as well as reduce abuse of much needed analgesic medicines.”
Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC), San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.
