Thought Leader, Tony Mannino: Does Your Company Really Need Transformation To Grow?
C-Suite Thought Leader On Scaling vs. Transformation To Grow Your Business
C-SUITE THOUGHT LEADER:
DOES YOUR COMPANY REALLY NEED TRANSFORMATION TO GROW?
5 Tips That Signal Potential for Multiplier Growth Without Disruption
(Philadelphia, PA USA) “Transformation” is a hot buzz-word in today’s business world. Much has been written about the need for transformational leadership, but does your organization really need transformation to grow? Although “transformation” is trendy, to many boards, hiring a transformative leader can be a scary prospect because it can open the door to the risk of the unknown.
According to thought leader Tony Mannino, who is in corporate leadership at real estate startup Houwzer, “Transformation can mean disruption of a business model and its organization. Unless the organization is experiencing difficulty, transforming the business dynamic could be precisely the wrong decision to make, with the potential to cause negative disruption that tips the enterprise into difficulty.”
Mannino says, “Many businesses feel that they need transformation in order to grow when what they really need is to scale what they have.” To determine whether your business needs transformation versus scaling strategies, Mannino recommends examining your fundamental business model and the logic behind your business’ success until now. Mannino points out, “When a company’s model is sound, the answer to achieving multiplier growth is likely to come from scaling your model and not transforming it."
He points out 5 tips that identify a company as one that can benefit from
scaling over transformation:
1) Potential for automation.
How many of your administrative, operation and production processes can be automated using digital systems? Can bookkeeping, record-keeping, production and other functions be automated, without loss of quality or service?
2) Potential to scale or duplicate processes.
What does your company really do for its customers? What if you grow by 2X, 3X or more? Are you able to perform at the same level for growing multiples of customers without adding facilities and overhead in a proportionate way?
3) Potential to grow the top line without adding proportionate staff.
How much of what your company does can be done by taking people (employees) out of the process? Are you able to quintuple your top line without adding five times to your staff?
4) Potential for growth even without the founder or lead executive leading the model.
How much responsibility and oversight can be shifted to others in your organization? As valuable as that lead person is and has been, will the model work without him or her? Will an expanded vision result from more collaboration?
5) Potential to outsource.
Can a number of departments and functions be outsourced instead of automated? If so, get them off your financials and engage them when you need them.
According to Mannino, “Business is all about profit and risk. Transformation can add an inordinate amount of risk compared to scaling which reduces risk because it leverages a familiar model to drive profit potential.”
ABOUT TONY MANNINO
Writer, speaker, entrepreneur, business leader . . . Tony Mannino is a growth catalyst, cultivating cultures that scale. Currently, he is General Counsel at real estate startup Houwzer, serving various leadership committees there. He has successful expertise in corporate governance, new business initiation, audit & budget, labor & employment, as well as leadership management. Mannino is a graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University and Temple’s School of Law. He has enjoyed a diverse career in real estate, law, professional services and political administration, continuing to transform organizations and businesses in the for-profit and not-for-profit worlds.
# # #
