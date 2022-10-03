Ribbon Cutting For Array - North Carolina's First 100% Net-Zero Energy Neighborhood

Array, North Carolina's first net-zero energy neighborhood

The road in Array is complete, NC's first net-zero energy neighborhood. The Ribbon Cutting celebrates moving to Phase 2, building 12 net zero energy homes.

Jodi Bakst announces the road in Array, North Carolina’s first 100% net-zero energy neighborhood, is done. We are ready to Cut The Ribbon and let the building begin.” — Jodi Bakst

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Array

North Carolina’s First 100% Net-Zero Energy Neighborhood

Located in Orange County NC

Ribbon Cutting October 18, 2022 @ 10 am

Jodi Bakst, Owner of Real Estate Experts and Circular Design Consulting in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is pleased to announce the road in Array, North Carolina’s first 100% net-zero energy neighborhood, is done. Bakst has worked for four years to create this one-of-a-kind community with custom net-zero energy homes. We are ready to Cut The Ribbon and let the building begin.

Bakst said, “Array is about providing a brighter history for our children and the state. The homes will produce as much energy as they consume and will have a significantly reduced carbon footprint. Cutting the ribbon will literally lead to a dozen new energy efficient homeowners in Orange County, and hopefully, be an example for hundreds of similar neighborhoods across the state.”

Array is a 12-lot neighborhood on 58 acres in Orange County. It is located off Orange Grove Road 10 minutes West of downtown Carrboro and Chapel Hill. 56% or 31 acres will be protected and held in open space.

Bakst said, “we are focused on developing a net-zero energy community because residential and commercial buildings consume 40% of our nation’s energy and 25% of our fresh water. We strongly believe that building sustainably is no longer just a good idea, it is a moral imperative.” Array’s net-zero energy homes will meet the National Green Building Standards as well as aggressive targets for water conservation and indoor air quality. “The homes in Array will be energy efficient with cost-savings and they will be healthy too,” said Bakst.

Gray Hillard and Georgia Dabinett, who are building in the neighborhood, said it perfectly, “We are excited to live in Array and achieve sustainability goals we have not been able to in traditional neighborhoods. Knowing the unbuilt land will be conserved is motivating as well.”

Bakst is also developing the land in accordance with the National Green Building Standards. She is also working towards having Array certified as a wildlife-friendly neighborhood by the North Carolina Wildlife Commission.

Array will have beautiful, custom-designed, high-performance homes created and built by some of the Triangle area’s best and most experienced green architects and builders. Array will embrace all the principles of sustainable design, development, and construction from passive-house energy efficiency to PV solar arrays specifically sized for each energy-efficient home. Each house will also be third-party certified based on the National Green Building Standards.

Once the houses are built, there will be a front-facing dashboard on the neighborhood’s website. The dashboard will enable the public to see how the homes are performing. Bakst said, “I have looked at a number of net-zero energy neighborhoods around the country. While I believe they are net zero, there isn’t anything that shows you what the houses are achieving. The dashboard will show the public what the homes are achieving and a tally of the reduction in the neighborhood’s carbon footprint.”

Once 12 net-zero energy houses are built, at least 110 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions will be avoided every year. This is equivalent to 277,000 of vehicle miles traveled annually or 37.5 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled, each and every year.

Bakst said, “In keeping with the United Nations Sustainability Goals; I am more than proud that Array is a part of the solution.”

Seven of the twelve lots are reserved so there are still opportunities at Array. “Join us for the Ribbon Cutting on October 18, 2022, at 10 am and help us celebrate this important milestone,” said Bakst. https://bit.ly/3V0d8Gf

