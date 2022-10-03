New Coding and STEM academy opening in Flower Mound Texas

Skill Samurai Logo Students learn how to program Vex Go Robots Book a Free Trial Class

Skill Samurai is opening in Flower Mound Texas October 2022

Skill Samurai goes beyond the standard offerings of other available STEM programs to provide a clear, defined goal of preparing students for careers of the future.” — Jeff Hughes

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skill Samurai, a one-of-a-kind coding and STEM academy is coming to Flower Mound, Texas in October 2022.

The mission of Skill Samurai is to help kids channel their obsession with technology into something that helps them expand their knowledge instead of simply distracting them or entertaining them. Children deserve a fun place that helps them explore and understand technology.

Our after-school coding classes prepare students for high-paying high-demand careers.

Skill Samurai classes are for students between the ages of 7 and 18.

Skill Samurai offers exclusive programs using real coding languages in fun project-based classes.

Skill Samurai, Flower Mound, will be offering a full range of after-school coding classes, summer camps, and in-school programs.

Skill Samurai is a one-of-a-kind Coding and STEM academy.

85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 haven’t been created yet. Our schools aren’t teaching the skills they’ll need. At Skill Samurai, our STEM curriculum and face-to-face coding classes equip kids with life skills to help them thrive both now and in the future.

Skill Samurai Flower Mound is opening in October 2022. They will be offering Free Trial classes for families who want to experience our programs firsthand. Parents are invited to sign up for a free class by visiting https://skillsamurai.com/tx-flowermound/free-trial-class/

Skill Samurai Flower Mound is owned and operated by Frank and Terra Klarich, they reside in Flower Mound, Texas with their three children.

Terra’s background is in education. She taught and coached for ten years prior to being a stay-at-home mom and is passionate about maximizing children’s educational experiences in a variety of different ways. Frank continues to work in the corporate world with many years of experience in sales and finance. He too is passionate about working with children and dedicates a great deal of time volunteering as a youth sports coach.

Frank and Terra are excited to get Skill Samurai up and running here in Flower Mound.

With units in North America, South America, Asia, and Australia, Skill Samurai has proven that there is skyrocketing demand for STEM, Coding, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence classes around the world. Skill Samurai prepares students for the jobs that will be in demand in the future by focusing on real programming languages and industry-recognized career certification.

Founded in May 2015 by Jeff Hughes, Skill Samurai is an innovative and non-traditional approach to children’s programs. The company started with just one location in New Brunswick and has since expanded globally with locations across Canada, The United States, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. Skill Samurai plans to open 30 locations per year, moving forward in the coming years.

Skill Samurai engages students in supplemental Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, giving them a real academic advantage and the skills and motivation, they need to succeed in life. Offering students, aged seven to eighteen, the opportunity to learn important tech skills, including coding and problem solving through computer science, Skill Samurai encourages children to pursue an interest in the growing tech industry through creativity, exploration, and friendship in an energetic kid-friendly learning environment. Skill Samurai classes prepare students for industry-recognized certifications.

