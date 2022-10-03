Chroma Expands Operations Opens Austin Sales and Service Office

Chroma opens new sales, service, and demo facility in Austin to better serve growing customer base.

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (PRWEB) October 03, 2022

Power electronics test equipment provider Chroma Systems Solutions today announces the opening of a new facility in Austin, Texas, to better serve the needs of a growing customer base in the region.

The plans to expand and develop a Chroma office in Texas were initiated from long-term strategies to place facilities where customers would benefit from local service and support. The Austin office, which will include sales, service and support, and applications engineering personnel, will be Chroma's third expansion office since opening their EV and Battery Technology Center in Wixom, Michigan. Including a room for product demonstrations, the new office will provide a local resource to better serve the growing market's needs.

"The opening of the new Austin facility is an important step in shortening the gap between our support personnel and our customers," says Steve Grodt, Director of Business Development. "It also provides a means for hands-on demonstrations of our core testing equipment as well as introducing our new technologies." In response to growing demands in electrification, Chroma is answering by launching several new automated test solutions for the EV market within a short time.

Jeff Querin, who has been with the company for 20 years, will be the on-site manager for the new Austin office. Well-versed in power conversion testing solutions, Jeff relocated from our headquarters in Foothill Ranch, CA, and has managed sales in the Texas region for the last 5 years.

For more information on Chroma's new Austin office or any of our power electronics testing solutions, visit https://www.chromausa.com or call us at (949) 600-6400.

About Chroma Systems Solutions

Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc. is a leader in providing power electronics and electrical safety testing instrumentation and systems. Chroma's programmable power supplies, electronic loads, meters, hipot testers and automated testing systems provide solutions for applications in Aerospace, Military, Commercial, Medical, Battery, Marine, and Regulatory Testing as well as green energy markets including Solar, Electric Vehicle and LED. With offices and manufacturing facilities located around the globe, Chroma is dedicated to providing the highest quality equipment for compliance and R&D test engineers as well as unparalleled service and support. Chroma Systems Solutions corporate office is located in Foothill Ranch, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.chromausa.com or call us at (949) 600-6400.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/10/prweb18927925.htm