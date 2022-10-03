Evidence Prime, a provider of semantic technology and artificial intelligence for evidence synthesis and knowledge management, today announced its Laser AI software platform had achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization.

KRAKOW, Poland, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser AI can now be integrated securely and efficiently into federal customers' workflows to accelerate their research. Evidence Prime's initial partnering agency was the National Institutes of Health.

"Evidence Prime is delighted to announce that our Laser AI software platform has achieved this important milestone," said Artur Nowak, Evidence Prime's CTO. "FedRAMP authorization is a reflection of our commitment to providing the highest standards of security and compliance to our customers."

Laser AI is a cloud-based software platform that uses advanced machine learning techniques to automate and streamline the management of large volumes of scientific data. It speeds up the process of literature reviews, decreases its costs, and improves the quality by allowing overworked human specialists to focus on the essential elements and offload many of the repetitive tasks to the AI-enabled system. Laser AI's security-by-design approach includes a secure cloud-native platform built using modern DevSecOps technologies, such as Kubernetes.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. It helps the government rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and easily deployed cost-effective cloud-based solutions.

"FedRAMP is an important milestone for us," said Pawel Kunstman, Evidence Prime's President. "It signifies that we can meet the high standards for security and compliance that agencies require for the software they use. It also signals that we are ready to work with agencies to deliver the capabilities they need to meet their missions."

About Evidence Prime:

Evidence Prime began operations in 2014 and is a collaboration between McMaster University – a leading Canadian academic institution – and a group of committed, experienced Polish IT professionals and researchers. Evidence Prime creates innovative tools for EBHC. GRADEpro (with over 100k users) is the world's most popular healthcare guideline development tool. Laser AI is a groundbreaking tool for literature reviews based on a state-of-the-art AI model and reinvented user experience.

