FY 2023 Leased Space Approvals

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has completed its review of FY 2023 leased space applications. Approvals can be viewed here: https://www.maine.gov/doe/index.php/schools/facilities/lsp.

Maine DOE’s Leased Space Program addresses the need for additional classroom space due to overcrowding, enrollment fluctuations and new programs in order to improve the quality and condition of learning environments for Maine students.

For additional information about the Leased Space Program contact Ann Pinnette at 207-215-3809 or ann.pinnette@maine.gov.