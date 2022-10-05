Generational Inclusion strategies at workplace will profoundly increase generational understanding and bridge the gaps

Shawn Johnson author of Strategies for Generational Inclusion at Work Shawn Johnson Cover of Strategies for Generational Inclusion at Work Quote from "Shawn Johnson's Strategies for Generational Inclusion at Work" Book Quote from "Shawn Johnson's Strategies for Generational Inclusion at Work" Book -2 Quote from "Shawn Johnson's Strategies for Generational Inclusion at Work" Book -3

Diversity alone is never successful without Inclusion” — Shawn Johnson, Strategist for Generational Inclusion

CRESSON, TX, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategies for Generational Inclusion at Work will facilitate deeper connections and improved cooperation within your workplace to implement more productivity, innovation, and profitability.

Shawn Johnson releases her first book of the Generational Inclusion Series to benefit your organization. Shawn Johnson addresses two unique areas - life stages and identifying employees with the potential to be liaison creators and thus deepening your team’s generational understanding and suggesting ways to bridge the gaps.

Generational issues have become a critical area for businesses of all sizes in recent years. Conflict in this area can impact productivity, retention, innovation, and profitability. The strategies shared in this easy-to-read book of tips will allow you to skip the gibberish and immediately put strategies into action, correcting or preventing problems between the different generations employed by you.

Supervisors or leaders will benefit from conflict prevention and resolution strategies. In addition, with a different perspective, employees struggling with understanding their co-workers may realize that generational differences are at the core of the problem. "Strategies for Generational Inclusion at Work" will quickly deepen your team’s generational understanding and suggest ways to bridge the gaps. Shawn Johnson addresses two unique areas that many other generational resources do not. One is life stages; the other is identifying employees with the potential to be liaison creators. These individuals are those born between generations. The author terms calls them, “Cuspers”. Facilitate deeper connections and improved cooperation within your workplace with "68 Strategies for Generational Inclusion at Work" to implement more productivity, innovation, and profitability.

Included in this power-packed, bite-sized book are sections that immediately put strategies into action which correct or prevent problems between the different generations, which include:

• Generations 101

• Opportunity

• Generational Training

• Working Together

• Generational Diversity

• Culture

• Leadership

• Communication

• Motivation

• Building Your Team

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Shawn Johnson is the “Strategist for Generational Inclusion.” She is an infectious Speaker and Trainer whose passion is working with leaders to encourage inclusive collaboration between various generations.

Growing up in a multigenerational family business has given her the wisdom of valuing older and younger generations working together.

She is a Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Member, a Certified DISC Behavioral Analysis Consultant, a Next Gen Facilitator, and she has completed courses in Positive Psychology.

She offers customized keynotes and workshops focused on your organization’s needs. To learn more visit: ShawnJohnsonSpeaks.com

About Shawn Johnson's Publisher : Soar 2 Success International, LLC

Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success’s Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors publish AND market their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.