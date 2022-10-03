Tragging Releases Updated Where's My Staff Platform to Help Remotely Manage Employees and Students
Application allows businesses and universities to keep track of employee attendance and movements without needing an internet connectionISTANBUL, TURKEY, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tragging has released an updated version of its popular Where's My Staff platform. The relaunched platform helps businesses and universities track employee attendance and movements using NFC technology, which reduces the risk of close-quarter transmission of the virus.
Where’s My Staff is a SaaS system for managing and controlling employee shifts and locations as an alternative to expensive GPS devices. The new platform also helps universities track student attendance.
Tragging’s CEO stated, "the updated Where’s My Staff platform is just one more way we are trying to help our customers during this difficult time.”
The new version includes many improvements, updates and features. The new design for the Admin Panel Dashboard offers an improved ability to control and monitor a company's operations. In addition to English, the platform is now available in Turkish and Arabic. The feature for locating employees in places with weak or no mobile phone network or internet coverage has been significantly improved. As a result, the company will be able to more effectively manage its workforce and operations.
Tragging was founded in Lebanon in 2014 by a group of accounting and programming experts. However, due to the bad economic situation in the country, the company relocated to Turkey at the beginning of 2022. The company plans on entering the Saudi market due to its promising opportunities in managing fixed assets. Therefore, the company has collected financing from multiple regional investors and has begun implementing its ambitious plans. The company's list of clients includes some of the biggest names in the region.
For more information and to create a free trial account, visit www.whereismystaff.net.
