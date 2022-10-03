IVI and LSHTM partner to accelerate vaccines for global health through joint training and research and development
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an international organization with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global health, and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on September 30 to establish a collaborative partnership. Joint activities will include developing materials to train early-career vaccinologists as well as collaborating across the entire spectrum of vaccine development.
Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, said: “IVI is pleased to partner with LSHTM, a world-leading center for research and advanced education in public health, to train the next generation of vaccine scientists and advance critical vaccines through every stage of development. LSHTM alumni represent a number of IVI epidemiologists, clinicians, and biostatisticians, and we look forward to combining our multidisciplinary expertise to double our impact in improving global health through vaccination and capacity-building.”
Professor Dame Anne Mills, Deputy Director and Provost at LSHTM, said: “LSHTM and IVI have long-standing collaborations on research, education, and capacity-building. We have ongoing research collaborations on impact assessment of licensed vaccines against typhoid fever, and new vaccines in the pipeline for Strep A, invasive non-typhoidal Salmonella, and chikungunya. We look forward to strengthening our collaborations across every stage of vaccine evaluation. This includes basic science, preclinical studies and clinical trials, effectiveness and implementation studies, epidemiology, modelling, and economic evaluation to generate evidence for policy and facilitate introduction, uptake, and sustainable impact on vaccine equity.”
Professor Beate Kampmann, Director of the Vaccine Centre at LSHTM, said: “The Vaccine Centre at LSHTM is delighted to partner with IVI to strengthen our mutual vision of enhancing our understanding of the societal value of vaccines in all regions of the world through interdisciplinary research, training of the next generation of vaccinologists and advocacy.”
IVI and LSHTM share a commitment to facilitating the transfer of knowledge, know-how and technology to build capacity and collaborative networks, particularly in low-resource settings. LSHTM faculty regularly join an esteemed group of lecturers for the annual International Vaccinology Course, IVI’s flagship training program.
About the International Vaccine Institute (IVI)
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a non-profit international organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global health.
IVI’s current portfolio includes vaccines at all stages of pre-clinical and clinical development for infectious diseases that disproportionately affect low- and middle-income countries, such as cholera, typhoid, chikungunya, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, hepatitis E, HPV, COVID-19, and more. IVI developed the world’s first low-cost oral cholera vaccine, pre-qualified by the World Health Organization (WHO), and developed a new-generation typhoid conjugate vaccine that is currently under assessment for WHO PQ.
IVI is headquartered in Seoul, Republic of Korea with a Europe Regional Office in Sweden and Collaborating Centers in Ghana, Ethiopia, and Madagascar. 39 countries and the WHO are members of IVI, and the governments of the Republic of Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland provide state funding. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int.
About London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM)
LSHTM is a world-leading centre for research, postgraduate studies and continuing education in public and global health. LSHTM has a strong international presence with over 3,500 staff and 4,000 students working in the UK and around the world, and an annual research income of £180 million.
LSHTM is one of the highest rated research institutions in the UK and is partnered with two MRC Units in The Gambia and Uganda. We received a Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education in 2017 in recognition of our work on Ebola, and in 2022 for our response to COVID-19. Our mission is to improve health and health equity in the UK and worldwide; working in partnership to achieve excellence in public and global health research, education and translation of knowledge into policy and practice. We are committed to delivering world class research and education in a sustainable way and are working to achieve net zero by 2030.
