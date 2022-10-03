Submit Release
Travel.win Partners with Loyalty Key to Drive International Expansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel.win, a leader in the travel loyalty space, is pleased to announce a partnership with Loyalty Key Cardlinked, a card linked loyalty solutions provider based in Copenhagen.

"We are extremely excited to expand Travel win's reach within the travel, card linked loyalty space and enter the Scandinavian market with Loyalty Key. Their extensive knowledge in the card linked space is impressive along with the partnerships they are bringing to the program," said Ted Mooney, Travel.win Founder and CEO.

Travel.win will provide their white-labeled travel technology platform, allowing Loyalty Key to offer over 800,000 hotels worldwide to their members. This will expand into rental cars and activities in 2023.

"In our extensive research of potential partners, Travel.win and their team was by far the most experienced in launching a program like ours. It has been a seamless process from the start. We have enjoyed the ambition that enables us to exclusively offer our members some of the strongest benefits within the travel industry, which have been in high demand among our members after COVID-19.” said Nickolai Hoff, Founder, and CEO at Loyalty Key.

"With the card linked technology, our members don't have to keep track of all membership cards, discount coupons, and QR codes. We have converted the ordinary payment card into a membership card. This means that when our members shop with their normal payment card in one of the stores we collaborate with, they automatically earn a percentage of their purchase."

Loyalty Key is behind several loyalty solutions for some of Denmark's largest and most well-established companies within the media and financial industry, including one of Denmark's largest banks Spar Nord. Spar Nord looks forward to strengthening its loyalty program with the new collaboration.

“We wish to create value in all parts of our members' daily lives, and the expansion of our loyalty program with the new Travel platform will contribute to this, as it means we can help our members get more out of their spending when they travel both in Denmark and abroad,” said Jesper Dammand, Director of Cards & Payments at Spar Nord.

"With Loyalty Key's extensive publisher partners, we feel confident that this will contribute to the overall success of Travel.win as we expand beyond North America partners. We have multiple European partners that we will be launching late this year and next," said Bob O'Connor, Travel.win Chief Revenue Officer.

The program launched on September 26th and will ramp up across all Loyalty Key's publishers over the next 30-45 days.

Travel.win is a travel loyalty platform service provider that allows companies to increase revenue and customer engagement by offering a white-label travel solution. With simple integration options, partners can be up and running between 7- 30 days on the Travel.win platform. Travel.win will expand the product line to include car rentals and activities soon. It is a WIN-WIN-WIN.)

Based on years of experience, know-how, and market-leading technology, Loyalty Key Cardlinked enhances customer loyalty and retention for large corporations and thousands of retailers through large-scale loyalty reward programs built on innovative card-linked technology in Scandinavia.

