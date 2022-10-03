AI takes centre stage at Network Science's Deep Tech Innovation Alley
Network Science is hosting the Deep Tech Innovation Alley, a " By Invite Only" event on November 30th, 2022 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Science, which is on a mission of “Changing the World with Deep Tech Innovation”, will host the Deep Tech Innovation Alley, on November 30th, 2022 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.
The “By Invitation Only” event for the C-suite & Board Members shall offer a first-hand view of how AI & Deep Tech are revolutionizing industries, bringing about social inclusion & helping solve challenges around Climate change.
The highlight of the event will be an 'Innovation Alley' where the audience will be able to feel the power of Deep Tech and have an immersive experience. Seasoned industry experts and thought leaders will engage attendees in stimulating sessions including
• Seeing the World from the “Eyes” of the robot
• AI in Metaverse & NFTs
• Top 3 Challenges with AI: Deepfakes, Crypto, Ethics
• Can AI become more intelligent than the human race?
• Media’s Use of AI
Panel discussions, case studies, tech talks, innovation stories, and workshops about Deep Tech will be held. We expect the attendees to discover the endless possibilities of Deep Tech Innovation.
Mr.Raju Chouthai, co-founder & Country Head - India, APAC for Network Science says, “I am incredibly excited to host our Network science's flagship event - Deep Tech Innovation Alley. Not only are we expecting a gathering of some of the most innovative minds at the event, but we also hope to have fruitful interactive sessions and case studies on real life applications of AI & Deep Tech.”
About Network Science
Network Science, founded in 2020, is dedicated to bringing Deep Tech (AI, ML, Robotics, IoT, Blockchain, AR, VR) to the world and leaving it better than we found it. To co-create and solve global challenges, Network Science seeks collaboration with Global Enterprises and pioneering Deep Tech startups.
