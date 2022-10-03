How to Harness the Power of Mobile Medicine to Save Money and Live Better

In The Future You, author Harry Glorikian helps readers understand how to use technology (that they very likely already have) to create personalized healthcare experiences. Harry Glorikian is a global business expert, healthcare entrepreneur, podcaster and author.

Biotech expert Harry Glorikian envisions a world where personalized, mobile healthcare leads to earlier detection and significantly lower healthcare costs.

If you could own an app that could diagnose you with the same accuracy as your primary care provider, you’d have the virtual equivalent of an on-call physician with you at all times ... ” — Biotech expert Harry Glorikian

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As smartphones get smarter and out-of-pocket healthcare costs continue to rise, the world of medical apps has exploded, explains biotech expert Harry Glorikian. And today, there are more than 350,000 different healthcare apps to choose from.

“If you could own an app that could diagnose you with the same accuracy as your primary care provider, you’d have the virtual equivalent of an on-call physician with you at all times who could help streamline your care in real life,” Glorikian wrote in his new book, The Future You: How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Can Help You Get Healthier, Stress Less, and Live Longer.

An AI-enabled app, when combined with access to a telehealth provider, can help consumers distinguish between something that requires an office visit, a wait-and-see approach, or a trip to an urgent care facility or emergency room, he adds.

In The Future You, Glorikian helps readers understand how to use the power of technology (that they very likely already have) to create personalized healthcare experiences.

“The scenarios I’m going to describe in this book don’t just apply to someone with a rare condition or who is seriously ill,” he wrote in his book’s introduction. “These are examples of how everyone can take advantage of AI and data analytics to stay healthy, get diagnosed more quickly, and sometimes, save on healthcare costs.”

In The Future You, readers will discover

- The ways in which technology and AI are already impacting healthcare and what new technologies are on the horizon

- The new healthcare business paradigm and how to navigate it

- How AI is helping doctors diagnose different cancers more precisely

- How everyday people have used smartphone and smartwatch technology to reach their health and fitness goals — and sometimes to survive a health crisis

- How to use and leverage AI data to improve health in monumental ways

- How to use available tech to simplify healthcare scenarios such as doctor visits, managing one’s own health records, coping with chronic disease, broadening awareness about a specific genetic profile and much more

- How scientists around the world used AI to develop COVID vaccines and how AI will help scientists predict future outbreaks more rapidly

- And much, much more

Glorikian’s overarching message is clear: There’s quite literally nothing about health and wellness that won’t be utterly transformed by the power of AI. The Future You will show readers what's coming — and what is already here.

“I want readers to feel inspired to see how they can use the technology they already have to make changes in their lives,” Glorikian said. “Maybe it's as simple as using your smartphone to count your daily steps. Or maybe it's downloading a meal-tracking app or doing a virtual reality workout. This book can be a roadmap to personalized health and wellness for everyone.”

About the Author

Harry Glorikian is a global business expert, healthcare entrepreneur, podcaster and author. For over three decades, he has built a breadth of successful ventures in the healthcare space, and he is well known for being at the forefront of helping invest in and grow innovative healthcare companies that are tackling groundbreaking areas of healthcare and biotechnology. A sought-after speaker, Glorikian is frequently quoted in the media and regularly asked to assess, influence, and be part of innovative concepts and trends. He holds four U.S. patents in telecommunications and has others pending.

Glorikian currently serves as a General Partner at Scientia Ventures, a VC firm focused on upleveling companies that have the potential to transform healthcare. Additionally, Glorikian serves on the boards of StageZero Life Sciences (TSX: SZLS), a publicly traded healthcare technology business dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood, and Drumroll Health, which develops AI technologies to foster closer partnerships between patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare companies.

He is also the author of MoneyBall Medicine: Thriving in the New Data-Driven Healthcare Market and the diagnostics textbook Commercializing Novel IVDs: A Comprehensive Manual for Success, and is the host of The Harry Glorikian Show podcast series.

Glorikian holds an MBA from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree from San Francisco State University. Harry has addressed the National Institutes of Health, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, World Theranostics Congress, and other audiences, worldwide.

Visit https://glorikian.com/ for more information, or follow the author on Twitter (@HGlorikian) or Instagram (harryglorikian).

The Future You: How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Get Healthier, Stress Less, And Live Longer

Publisher: BrickTower Press

ISBN-10: ‎1883283825

ISBN-13: ‎978-1883283827

Available from Amazon.com

