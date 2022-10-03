Are the Upcoming Elections More Crucial Than Ever Before?

The writings of the late Dr. Pieter Noomen offer wisdom and inner peace. Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

A Psychotherapist/Theologian Offered an Uplifting Answer

Politics can be corrupt, religion divisive and science erring: what’ll you stand for? What’s your goal, vision, pride or intention? You carry the key.” — Dr. Pieter Noomen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the national mid-term elections draw near, candidates on both sides of the aisle are amping up their campaigns, and others are sending out signals hinting that they might run for the U.S. presidency. Which side will claim a majority? Will President Joe Biden run again in 2024? Will Donald Trump? And are the answers to these questions truly all that important in the grand scheme of things?

While some may believe our nation’s fate rests on those answers, the late Dr. Pieter Noomen took a broader view of political and worldly affairs.

“Asking yourself questions like these can lead to exploring your personal motives,” he wrote. “I recognize only what is positive and healing. As sentient entities, humans can reflect on their choices … Politics can be corrupt, religion divisive and science erring: what’ll you stand for? What’s your goal, vision, pride or intention? You carry the key … By choosing to keep advancing to more peace, you invest in eternity's structure.”

Dr. Noomen worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church, completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam, and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. He died in 2019, but his writings remain available to everyone, free on his website (www.wordsforall.org).

Most of his writings are transcriptions of messages he said he received from “Life's Totality,” which he said has often been called God, Allah, Higher Power, All-Consciousness, Ground of Being and similar appellations.

This is a message Dr. Noomen said he received from the Totality: “Traditions, culture, politics or morals dominate the standards by which people act. Many of these relate not to My true nature; or worse, use Me as icon or cover-up … I am not the priority on people’s global agenda. Even while truly loving Me, it isn't possible to not accommodate society's customs. Yet, seeking inspiration away from Me is not productive. True power is within you. You share Me with all that forms the universe. My mighty spirit does support you.”

An example of Dr. Noomen’s “Wisdoms of the Week” from his website:

"In areas like economics, politics or culture, fluctuations remain precarious. Having a solid spiritual connection in the midst of so much we cannot control is priceless … There are many ways to peel an orange, as they say. There is only one route leading to meeting the one Life Force. That road is within ourselves. Only we as individuals can travel it. So we better give up looking around. Instead, we can look inwards. When we honestly want to know the truth, also about ourselves, we’ll find it. It comes with letting love flood into us.”