Mrs India Winners 2022 2021 Ready to Represent India Internationally

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs India Official by Deepali Phadnis is sending Mrs India Winners as International Delegates to represent India on Global Platforms from past 10 years . For more details visit https://mrsindia.net/ ,

now Classic Mrs India Winner and Mrs India First Runner is ready to represent India on Mrs Asia Internationals 11th Year Season . Mrs India is participating in Mrs Asia International from 2013 .

Mrs Asia International will be hosted in Thailand , Amphawa . Where Mrs India winners will represent India with pride . Mrs India Winner Dr Anita Mishra from Gonda District of Uttar Pradesh and Sangi Thungon from Arunachal Pradesh will Delegate India on biggest Extravaganza of Beauty , Talent , Glamour and Culture of Indian Married Woman internationally .

Mrs India Dr Anita Mishra is a Gynecologist , Philanthropist who is beautiful in and out . Mrs India Winner feels most fortunate as she can serv Humanity Professionally and personally as well . Dr Anita is working on save girl Child cause to curb female infanticide's and has also adopted Girl Childs .

Dr Anita loves to dance and you can see her Dance Videos poping out . Mrs India Dr Anita Mishra is blessed to have south Indian lineage and our Queen has very well adapted herself on North Indian Tunes . Infact our Queen is perfect amalgamation of South and North India . Very Loving , Caring and above all very Beautiful heart is what defines our Mrs India Winner Dr Anita Mishra. . Queen always have a smiling face , even under life's stressful situations she know how to keep calm and keep moving .

Mrs India First Runner Sangi Thungon will represent India at Mrs Asia International ,Sangi Thungon , a mother of two lovely daughters.

While her passion for teaching and inculcating scientific temper in children is her mission, she loves to express herself through dance and uses it as a stress buster. Dance videos of her daughter and herself went viral during the recent pandemic for which they were interviewed. Along with Mrs India First Runner , Sangi also crowned as Mrs India Incredible yes our Queen is truly Incredible , small town girl to International platform is incredible journey isn't it ?

small town Rupa, of Arunachal Pradesh, belonging to Sherdukpen tribe which is hardly 5000 in population, having dreams to win the prestigious Mrs India title and represent India in the international platform !

For 2021 2022 Mrs India Pageants Winner Mallika Billupati Mrs India 2021 2022 Winner has already represented India on Mrs Planet and won Subtitle Mrs Planet Talented 2022 .

Mrs India Mallika Billupati from Vijayawada Won Mrs India Andhra Pradesh 2021 2022 and made mark on National and International platform and How ? Very Bubbly , Vibrant yet very much dedicated to Crown Mrs India Mallika Billupati is home maker however Queen is proud daughter of Farmer . Queen firmly says being a Daughter of Farmer is true blessing as we get to learn hardships of life at very base of life yet Farmer make sure that there is a food on every plate .

Mrs India Winner Mallika Billupati want to live a life which inspires herself to do better and better , For that she chose MRS.INDIA Being a homemaker life is very sweet, but the crave for identity and be an inspiring women made her chase my dream, to be known with an identity which inspires women saying nothing is impossible when a women is determined to achieve it. Mrs. India pageants Pvt Ltd is an amazing platform for such inspiring women.

We at Mrs India Pageants and Productions ,Directed by Deepali Phadnis are proud to have such a Remarkable Woman who can shoulder responsibility of representing India on International platform , Showcasing strength, Celebrating achievements and Indian Values in front of the World . Mrs India Pageants would like to wish our Queens all the Love and luck .Come home Glorious with Shining Crowns on head for India .

