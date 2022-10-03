Finnish interior construction leader Maler Oy to establish a production facility in Lithuania

Maler Ltd will set up operations in the Kėdainiai Free Economic Zone (FEZ) , a ready-to-build industrial site. The company will be looking for industrial planning, painting, and machinery maintenance specialists, as well as sales and back-office employees, to join its team in Kėdainiai.

With sustainability an important priority for Maler Oy, the company also follows environmentally friendly production processes, from sourcing wood from sustainably managed forests to using water-soluble paints, lacquers, and varnishes. Maler Oy also seeks to bring the best automotive manufacturing practices into the woodworking industry. The company continuously invests in the latest technology and process automation and is developing joint R&D programs with higher education institutions. Recently, the company has been experimenting with artificial neural networks – a method in artificial intelligence that teaches computers to process data in a manner that is modelled after the human brain.

“Maler Oy shares its know-how in robotics and artificial intelligence with universities in Finland, and we are planning to do the same in Lithuania. Maler Ltd would like to establish a working relationship with Lithuanian technical schools and universities,” says Mr Okker.

Elijus Čivilis, General Manager at Invest Lithuania, says that Maler Oy’s investment in Kėdainiai shows that Lithuania’s regions are great sites for smart, highly-automated production.

“Regional FEZs in Lithuania offer excellent logistics, well-developed infrastructure, and local, highly-educated talent. This makes them particularly attractive locations for modern manufacturers.”