Global Express Delivery Market Growth Trajectory

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Express Delivery Global Market Report 2022”, the express delivery market is expected to grow from $247.86 billion in 2021 to $276.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The express delivery market is expected to reach $368.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the express delivery market.

Key Trends In The Express Delivery Market

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the express delivery market. Major companies operating in express delivery are focused on adopting advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

Overview Of The Express Delivery Market

The express delivery market consists of sales of express delivery services by entities (organisations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide the fastest form of shipping. Express delivery services assemble, transport, and distribute products in a timely manner while tracking and maintaining control of the goods along the service's supply chain. The consumer must pay a higher fee for fast delivery, and the product is delivered to the customer within 24 to 72 hours.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Service: Online, Offline

• By Business Model: B2B, B2C, C2C

• By Destination: Domestic, International

• By End User: Services, Wholesale And Retail Trade, Manufacturing, Construction, And Utilities, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global express delivery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Aramex, BEST Inc., DB Schenker, DSV A/S, FedEx, Geodis, Guangdong S.F. E-commerce Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service of America Inc., Shanghai YTO Express (Logistics) Co. Ltd., Yamato Transport Co. Ltd., Deutsche Post DHL Group, La Poste SA, Pos Laju, STO Express Co., and ZTO Express.

